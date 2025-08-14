Life Is Best Served Sober: A Raw and Powerful Memoir by Grant Rolley

Life Is Best Served Sober by Grant Rolley Grant Rolley - champion, mentor, and 40 years sober

Grant Rolley's Life Is Best Served Sober is a raw, honest memoir of addiction, recovery, and redemption, offering hope to anyone seeking a life worth living.

Success. Addiction. Redemption.” — Grant Rolley

AL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success. Addiction. Redemption.Grant Rolley's Life Is Best Served Sober is a fascinating, persistent, and convincing ride through addiction, recovery, and the establishment of a life worth living. The memoir is now available, unveiling the highs and lows of a man who fought his demons and came out stronger on the other side of this fight.Born with a natural ability for tennis in a small town, Rolley was meant for greatness. His gift took him to championship courts, but under the victories, addiction brewed. What began as a way to celebrate victory soon became a life of self-destruction, testing his relationships, career, and identity to the breaking point.With unflinching honesty, along with a wicked sense of humor, Rolley pulls back the curtain on addiction, recovery, and the cold, hard realities of rebuilding a life from ground zero. Alternating between colorful recollections of his triumphs as well as his failures, Rolley's tale is not a story of failure, but rather one of resilience and hope.Life Is Best Served Sober is not just a book of redemption but a message of hope for everyone who is battling addiction or trying to begin their life over. Grant Rolley welcomes the reader into his life and provides them with a light of hope for those of us who are trying to find redemption in our own lives.About Grant RolleyGrant Rolley is a former champion tennis player whose on-court career was tainted by addiction. After hitting rock bottom, he developed the strength to change, pledging to stay sober and helping others in return along the path of redemption. Life Is Best Served Sober is his first memoir, and in it, he is determined to inspire others to embrace their demons, fight for their tomorrow, and live a life that is truly worth living.About SeedSpire Publishing – Marketing PartnerSeedSpire Publishing has emerged as a leading name in the literary world, known for transforming authors’ visions into published works that captivate readers. With a reputation for unmatched expertise and personalized solutions, the company guides writers from the earliest stages of manuscript development to the complexities of book marketing. Their approach blends creativity with strategic precision, ensuring each project not only meets but exceeds industry standards. By crafting compelling stories and executing impactful promotional campaigns, SeedSpire Publishing has helped numerous authors achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success.Grab Your Copy Now: Life Is Better Served Sober Author : Grant Rolley Release Date: March 6, 2025Format: HardcoverISBN: 979-8990504967For additional information, interviews, or to obtain a review copy, contact Grant Rolley at musgtennis@mail.com.

Life Is Best Served Sober: Grant Rolley’s Journey from Addiction to Redemption | Book Trailer

