Top Honors Announced in the 2025 American Writing Awards

Recognizing emerging and established authors alike, the American Writing Awards highlights the best in creative writing, publishing, and the literary arts.

Perseverance and spirit have done wonders in all ages.” — George Washington

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 American Writing Awards celebrated a landmark year, with record-breaking participation across our wide array of diverse categories—affirming the enduring power of great storytelling and the written word. This year’s awards showcased an extraordinary range of literary voices, from debut authors to established masters, reflecting the creative spirit that continues to define the modern literary landscape.

At the forefront of this year’s honors were American Tiger by Skolnick and A Soldier’s Life: A Black Woman’s Rise from Army Brat to Six Triple Eight Champion by Col. (Ret.) Edna W. Cummings, winners of Fiction and Non-Fiction Book of the Year, respectively.

American Tiger, written by Adam Skolnick and published by Lioncrest Publishing, captivated judges with its luminous prose, emotional resonance, and unforgettable sense of place. Based on true events, the novel follows a young girl whose wild imagination may hold the key to an extraordinary truth — and a father forced to confront his own nature in the face of it. Meanwhile, A Soldier’s Life, published by University of Virginia Press, delivered a profound and inspiring memoir chronicling Col. Cummings’s groundbreaking military service and her journey toward honor, leadership, and legacy. Together, these powerful works embody the American Writing Awards’ mission to recognize stories that enlighten, inspire, and connect.

In a first for the American Writing Awards—and something that will continue in future contests—judges awarded two finalists in each Book of the Year category. To commemorate this distinction, a new Book of the Year Finalist Award Seal was introduced, designed to honor the exceptional works that stood just alongside the winning titles. This addition reflects the Awards’ ongoing commitment to recognizing the depth of excellence found within each year’s submissions.

BOOK OF THE YEAR – FICTION

American Tiger

by Adam Skolnick

Published by Lioncrest Publishing

FINALISTS:

The Women Who Stand Between by Jeannee Sacken — Ten 16 Press, an imprint of Orange Hat Publishing

Later Days by Chip Jacobs — Rare Bird Books

BOOK OF THE YEAR – NON-FICTION

A Soldier’s Life: A Black Woman’s Rise from Army Brat to Six Triple Eight Champion

by Col. (Ret.) Edna W. Cummings, U.S. Army

Published by University of Virginia Press

FINALISTS:

Zenith Man: Death, Love, and Redemption in a Georgia Courtroom by McCracken Poston Jr. — Citadel

Hope on the Border by Gil Gillenwater — University of Pemako Press

A TRADITION OF INCLUSIVITY AND EXCELLENCE

The American Writing Awards continues to provide a level playing field for authors of all publishing backgrounds—welcoming submissions from large and small presses, independent presses, academic publishers, and self-published creators alike. Each entry is carefully evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges dedicated to identifying works of originality, craftsmanship, and impact.

“This year saw an unprecedented surge in both participation and quality,” shared the American Writing Awards Team.

“We were inspired by the diversity and imagination reflected in every submission. Each story contributes something meaningful to the larger conversation of what literature can achieve. The judging process this year was one of the most challenging we’ve ever faced — the level of talent and craftsmanship was truly remarkable. Every discussion among the judges reflected deep passion, respect, and thoughtful debate. It’s an intense and meticulous process, but also the most rewarding and enjoyable part of what we do — discovering voices that move us, challenge us, and remind us why stories matter. Congratulations to all of our winners, finalists, and entrants who made this year extraordinary.”

Included among the most distinguished honors of the year is the 2025 Sports Book of the Year contest winner, The House Divided: The Story of the First Congressional Baseball Game by J.B. Manheim.

In a year marked by cultural division and uncertainty, The House Divided stands as a reminder that sport has always possessed the quiet power to unify. J.B. Manheim’s masterfully researched and richly contextualized narrative captures a forgotten moment in American history when political rivals set aside ideology, took the same field, and rediscovered common purpose. Beyond its historical insight, the book reveals something deeper about the national character — how teamwork, respect, and play can bridge the very divides that threaten to define us.

This is more than a story about baseball; it is a meditation on civility and connection, showing that even amid disagreement, America’s pastime remains a metaphor for hope. By honoring The House Divided, the judges recognize not only superb scholarship and storytelling but also a timely call to empathy — a reminder that the shared values found in sport can still bring us together.

