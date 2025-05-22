Valerie Nifora’s Mary Whitcombe Shortlisted for the Prestigious Hawthorne Prize

"Redemption Lies in the Shadows of the Past"

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Valerie Nifora has once again captured critical acclaim with her latest historical fiction novel, Mary Whitcombe, released on November 28, 2023. The deeply moving story has been shortlisted for the 2025 Hawthorne Prize—an extraordinary honor marking the second time Nifora’s work has been recognized by the award, following her 2023 shortlist selection for The Fairmounts.

Set in 19th-century England, Mary Whitcombe tells the emotional story of a young woman whose life is uprooted by betrayal, abandonment, and illness. Orphaned and exiled to a convent by her guardian, Mary’s world collapses when secrets unravel, love disappears, and societal expectations threaten to crush her spirit. Yet from the ashes of heartbreak, Mary begins a quiet, powerful rebellion toward self-discovery and redemption.

Nifora’s lyrical prose and deeply resonant themes—resilience, the quiet strength of women, forgiveness, and hope—offer readers a journey that is as emotionally gripping as it is timelessly relevant. A compelling counterpart to her previous novel, The Fairmounts, Nifora describes Mary Whitcombe as “the she said version” of the story.

“Writing Mary Whitcombe was challenging because I have so little in common with Mary—but when I finished The Fairmounts, she insisted her side of the story be told,” said Nifora. “My goal in any story is to write something that leaves the reader better than when they started.”

“I have a strong belief in the redemptive power of love, forgiveness, and resilience—and those themes always find their way into what I write.”

Praised by the Manhattan Book Review as “the ultimate page-turner,” Mary Whitcombe delivers a sweeping narrative rich with deception, hope, romance, and survival. From a heartfelt opening memory to moments of tender rescue and searing betrayal, readers are invited to walk beside Mary as she reclaims agency in a world designed to keep her voiceless.

Valerie Nifora is a first-generation Greek-American and award-winning author whose body of work includes the poetry collection I Asked the Wind, and the historical romance novel The Fairmounts. She holds a BA in Communication Studies from Emerson College and an MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. Nifora has led a distinguished career in strategic marketing and brand storytelling. Her transition into literature has earned her acclaim and multiple literary honors—including recognition from the Long Island Herald—and now, a repeat appearance on the coveted Hawthorne Prize shortlist.

The honor carries even deeper significance considering Nifora’s personal journey.

“A senior leader once told me I was the world’s worst writer and should never tell anyone I wrote anything,” she shared. “To now be recognized twice by the Hawthorne Prize is not only humbling—it’s a reminder that we must never let others define our worth.”

Mary Whitcombe is available now at major retailers.

