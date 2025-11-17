Governor Abbott Sets Runoff Election For Unexpired Term In Previous 18th Congressional District
TEXAS, November 17 - November 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, January 31, 2026 as the runoff election date for the unexpired term in the previous 18th Congressional District seat vacated by the late Congressman Sylvester Turner.
Early voting will begin on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
Read the Governor's full special election proclamation here.
