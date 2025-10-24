Shiftmakers Tour Aims to Transform Hockey Culture in 250 Canadian Teams in 2025–26

Brock McGillis, former professional hockey player and founder of the Shiftmakers Tour, challenges hockey culture through conversations on mental health and inclusion. Players come together after a Shiftmakers session exploring mental health, inclusion, and team culture in hockey. A team gathers in the locker room following a Shiftmakers discussion on empathy, accountability, and leadership in sport.

Brock McGillis pushes himself to reach 250 teams in 200 days, using hockey to challenge culture, stigma, and silence.

My hope is that every rink we visit becomes a place where athletes feel seen, supported, and safe to be themselves.” — Brock McGillis

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shiftmakers Tour , founded by former professional hockey player Brock McGillis , will launch in October 2025, bringing conversations on culture, mental health, and leadership to more than 250 hockey teams across Canada over 200 days. The nationwide initiative aims to transform locker room culture and promote a healthier, more inclusive future for the game.What began as a “100 teams in 100 days” initiative has evolved into one of the most influential cultural movements in Canadian sport. To date, Shiftmakers has worked with more than 300 teams, from minor hockey to the NHL and the NHLPA, helping players and coaches rethink what leadership means and how to create environments that heal rather than harm.Over the past year, more than 50 players have disclosed self-harm or suicidal thoughts during sessions. Many others have spoken about experiences with bullying, racism, or pressure to hide their struggles. The program connects players with mental health resources and gives teammates tools to respond with empathy, compassion, and accountability.“Hockey should not cost young people their mental health,” said McGillis. “My hope is that every rink we visit becomes a place where athletes feel seen, supported, and safe to be themselves.”As one of the first openly gay men to play professional hockey, McGillis focuses not on labels but on behaviour and accountability. Shiftmakers stands apart by prioritizing storytelling, vulnerability, and team-driven change. Each session invites players, coaches, and parents to talk openly about mental health, challenge harmful norms, and redefine leadership beyond performance. The program has been credited with changing team cultures, strengthening relationships, and, in many cases, saving lives.To book a Shiftmakers Session or Community Talk, reach out to: info@brockmcgillis.com#END#ABOUT BROCKBrock McGillis has become a leading voice for inclusion in sport. He has worked with the NHL, NHLPA, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, and Chicago Blackhawks, as well as hundreds of youth and university programs across North America. His advocacy has earned national and international recognition, including The Hockey News’ 100 Most Influential People in Hockey (2022–2025), the Herbert Carnegie Trailblazer Award (2023), Queerty’s Pride50: 50 LGBTQ+ People of the Year (2024), and the King Charles III Coronation Award presented by the Governor General of Canada.2025–26 Tour Schedule (Major Regions and Key Dates)- October – Ontario (Toronto, Sault Ste. Marie Oct 21–22; Owen Sound Oct 28–29; Whitby Oct 30)- November – New Brunswick (Saint John Nov 3; Fredericton Nov 4; Moncton Nov 5–6); British Columbia (Victoria Nov 10–14; Vancouver Nov 20–27); Alberta (Calgary Nov 27–Dec 7)- December – Manitoba (Winnipeg and Brandon Dec 8–15); Ontario (Ottawa Dec 15–23)- January – Nova Scotia (Halifax Jan 5–7; Antigonish/StFX Jan 8–10); Prince Edward Island (Charlottetown Jan 11–13); Newfoundland and Labrador (St. John’s Jan 14–16); Quebec (Montreal and Sherbrooke Jan 19–22)- February – Saskatchewan (Regina, Saskatoon Feb 2–6); Alberta (Edmonton Feb 9–12)- March – National wrap-up and media feature opportunities

