KickCharge Creative Honors Veterans Day With the Story of Maston’s Plumbing & Drain

Veteran Cale Forester Embodies the True Spirit of Service and Resilience

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KickCharge Creative has had the privilege of helping thousands of home service business owners bring their visions to life through creative, professional branding. This Veterans Day, the company is highlighting the story of Cale Forester—owner of Maston’s Plumbing & Drain. After completing his military service in Afghanistan, Forester faced a difficult transition to civilian life. With limited resources and few opportunities, he found himself sleeping under a Tulsa, bridge and facing immense hardship. Making his way into the plumbing trade marked the start of his journey to rebuild and reclaim his life.When it came time to name his company, Forester chose Maston’s—his middle name and a family name that has been passed down for generations—as a tribute to his roots and resilience. Through hard work and determination, he transformed his second chance into a thriving business, one that eventually partnered with KickCharge Creative to reach the next level.“It’s a powerful thing,” said Forester, “to know the place where I started. With no direction and not knowing what I was going to do with my life. To see that from a different lens, knowing where I’m at today and knowing where I’m going to go further. It was a very powerful move.”The Maston’s brand is inspired by WWII-era design—a nod to the values of dedication, pride and craftsmanship that define Forester’s military and business journeys. The tagline, “The Way Service Ought to Be,” is the company’s defining promise to its customers.Since unveiling their new look, Maston’s has seen immense growth across every area of the business. Revenue more than doubled in just one year, and Google Business Profile interactions climbed 30% year over year. These results reflect not only the power of strategic branding, but also Forester’s relentless commitment to holding his values in the highest regard.“Cale’s story represents the heart of small-business ownership and the spirit of perseverance," said Dan Antonelli, CEO of KickCharge Creative. “It’s a story about service—not just to your customers but to your team, your community and ultimately one’s self. It shows what’s possible when someone chooses to keep moving forward, and we’re honored to play a role in the Maston’s journey.”About KickCharge CreativeKickCharge Creative is a renowned branding and digital marketing agency that has revolutionized the industry through its innovative approach to home service branding and marketing. Led by CEO Dan Antonelli, KickCharge has created more home service brands than any other agency in the world. By pioneering the concept of disruptive branding within the trades, KickCharge has gained worldwide recognition for its ability to drastically improve businesses and change lives for the past 30 years.

