Best-Selling 'Branded Not ‘Blanded’' Returns With Recharged Second Edition

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ultimate playbook for home service branding is back—bolder, sharper and more data-driven than ever. Dan Antonelli , CEO of KickChargeCreative and the nation’s leading authority on disruptive branding for the trades, is back with the highly anticipated second edition of his best-selling book, “Branded Not ‘Blanded’: KickChargeYour Home Service Brand.”First released in 2022, “Branded Not ‘Blanded’” quickly became the go-to guide for home service business owners who wanted to stand out, attract better clients, recruit top talent and finally escape the trap of “blanding.” Now, Antonelli is back with a completely recharged edition, packed with new insights, updated case studies and proven data from real companies that demonstrate the undeniable impact of powerful and strategic branding.The new edition includes:- Real metrics and data that prove how better brands drive growth and lower marketing costs.- An all-new chapter on brand story, explaining why it matters and how to craft one that sticks.- New case studies and firsthand accounts of how rebranding transforms businesses and lives.This updated edition reflects a major shift in the home service industry: the rise of CRMs and analytics platforms like SearchLight that make it easy to measure brand performance with hard numbers. The impact of disruptive branding is no longer just felt—it’s quantified. From click-through rates to conversions, the data in the new edition proves that well-branded companies outperform “bland” identities.Real-world success stories highlight the impact of disruptive brand strategies. One such example comes from Tom and Karen Balko, owners of Vector Services, who experienced remarkable growth after rebranding with guidance from the first edition.“When Dan first released “Branded Not ‘Blanded,’” we read it cover to cover and immediately saw how clearly he broke down branding for home service companies. It changed the way we thought about our business—and over the course of just one year since rebranding, our revenue grew by $2.5 million. This new edition takes it even further, with fresh data and case studies that make the lessons even more actionable for entrepreneurs like us. Dan has been a trusted voice for years, and this book is the roadmap every home service company needs.”—Tom & Karen Balko, Vector ServicesThe second edition of “Branded Not ‘Blanded’” is available now on Amazon or directly through the KickCharge Creative website About the AuthorDan Antonelli is the CEO of KickChargeCreative, the world’s leading branding and digital marketing agency for home service companies. With over 3,000 brands built and three decades of expertise, Antonelli pioneered the concept of disruptive branding within the trades. His award-winning work and proven strategies have transformed home service businesses into household names, fueling growth, profitability and positive workplace cultures across the U.S. and beyond.About KickCharge CreativeKickCharge Creative is an award-winning branding and digital marketing agency that has revolutionized home service marketing for 30 years. Known worldwide for setting the standard in effective branding, KickCharge helps companies stand out, grow faster and spend smarter on marketing.

