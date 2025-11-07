Attorney General Hanaway Secures First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office secured a guilty verdict against Lucky Johnson for the murder of his wife. After finding the defendant guilty as charged, the jury deliberated for 10 minutes regarding punishment and then announced the sentence of life without the possibility of parole for First Degree Murder and 15 consecutive years for Armed Criminal Action.

“I am proud of the work we did in partnership with the Polk County Prosecutor’s Office to secure this conviction and receive justice for the victim’s family,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We will continue to join forces with local prosecutors and law enforcement to protect our communities and put violent offenders behind bars.”

Johnson’s guilty verdict followed a jury trial that lasted four days. The victim’s death was reported by her husband as a suicide, and law enforcement responded to investigate. The victim had a single gunshot wound to the head and was found with a 12-gauge shotgun lying on top of her body. The investigation revealed that the angle of the fatal gunshot wound was not consistent with the victim shooting herself and there was a history of abuse by Johnson towards the victim. Ultimately, the investigation concluded that Johnson shot his wife while she was asleep in their bed, then staged the scene as a suicide.

“We brought forward a strong case, and after a quick deliberation the jury returned a guilty verdict,” said Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Keaton Ashlock. “We commend the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence and thank law enforcement officers, investigators, expert witnesses, and the state Attorneys General for their collaboration in securing justice for Darrianna Johnson, her children, and our community.”

Alongside the Polk County Prosecutor Keaton Ashlock, Assistant Attorneys General Tristin M. Estep and Jeff Suddy, Jr. prosecuted the case, with vital support from local victim advocate Charity Rone, investigator David Southard, and Paralegal Jay Turner. Formal sentencing with the Honorable David Munton, who presided over the case, is scheduled for January 9, 2026 in Polk County.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages local prosecutors across Missouri to request assistance whenever complex or high-impact cases arise. Through this collaborative approach, the Office is able to lend experienced attorneys, investigators, and resources to support counties of all sizes in pursuing justice for victims and protecting public safety.