LoneStar Tracking Honors U.S. Veterans with Veterans Day Oyster3 GPS Giveaway

Texas-based GPS company celebrates service and sacrifice by giving away three Oyster3 tracking devices and a full year of service to veterans across America.

This giveaway is our way of saying thank you and helping veterans protect what’s theirs with reliable, American-backed technology.” — Thomas Remmert

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoneStar Tracking , a Texas-based leader in GPS tracking technology, is honoring America’s veterans this Veterans Day with a special nationwide giveaway. Three U.S. veterans will each receive an Oyster3 GPS tracker and one full year of prepaid service—completely free.“As a Texas company, we believe in giving back to those who protect our freedom,” said Thomas Remmert, Chief Technology Officer of LoneStar Tracking. “This giveaway is a small way we can say thank you—and help veterans protect what’s theirs with the same technology trusted by businesses and families across the country.”The giveaway opens Sunday, November 9, 2025 and closes at 11:59 p.m. CT on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025. Winners will be announced November 12, 2025 on LoneStar Tracking’s social channels and contacted directly.How to enter (veterans only):Follow LoneStar Tracking’s social pageLike and share the giveaway postSend a direct message stating, “I’m a veteran!”Each prize includes the Oyster3 GPS tracker—an advanced, battery-powered device with industry-leading battery life, a two-year warranty, and stealth operation that remains undetectable until movement occurs.This Veterans Day Giveaway reflects LoneStar Tracking’s commitment to supporting U.S. veterans, local communities, and customers who rely on dependable, American-backed technology and service.About LoneStar TrackingLoneStar Tracking provides GPS tracking and telematics solutions for trailers, fleets, boats, and personal assets. Based in Texas, the company offers U.S.-based support and leading-edge technology trusted nationwide.

