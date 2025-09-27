LoneStar Tracking Announces New Standalone Website for VitaTemp Temperature Monitoring Platform

VitaTemp.US - A LoneStar Tracking Company

LoneStar Tracking launches VitaTemp.us, a standalone platform for real-time temperature monitoring across logistics, medical, and cold chain.

Moving VitaTemp to its own platform allows us to deliver specialized tools and resources to industries where reliability and precision matter most.” — Thomas Remmert

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoneStar Tracking, a leading provider of GPS tracking and IoT monitoring solutions, today announced that its temperature monitoring platform, VitaTemp (also known as LST Vita), has officially transitioned to its own dedicated website: www.vitatemp.us VitaTemp provides businesses with real-time temperature monitoring designed to safeguard perishable goods, medical supplies, and sensitive cargo during transport and storage. With a growing customer base and expanding feature set, the platform has outgrown its original home under the LoneStar Tracking website.“By moving VitaTemp to its own platform, we’re making it easier for our customers to access specialized tools, resources, and support tailored specifically for temperature monitoring,” said Thomas Remmert, CTO of LoneStar Tracking. “This step reflects our commitment to innovation and to meeting the needs of industries where precision and reliability are critical.”The new VitaTemp website will feature:Dedicated customer portal for streamlined account access.Expanded resources including case studies, FAQs, and industry insights.Product updates and announcements specific to the VitaTemp ecosystem.LoneStar Tracking will continue to operate as the parent company, providing GPS and IoT solutions across multiple industries. VitaTemp’s move to a dedicated site allows the brand to focus more deeply on advancing cold chain technology and supporting businesses that depend on accurate, real-time temperature data.For more information, visit www.vitatemp.us About LoneStar TrackingLoneStar Tracking is a technology company specializing in GPS tracking and IoT solutions for businesses across logistics, fleet management, and asset monitoring. With a mission to simplify and enhance asset visibility, LoneStar Tracking provides reliable tools to help organizations improve efficiency, safety, and compliance.About VitaTempVitaTemp is a real-time temperature monitoring platform designed to protect perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and sensitive cargo. By providing instant alerts and comprehensive reporting, VitaTemp helps businesses maintain quality, safety, and compliance across the cold chain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.