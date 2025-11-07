NYSDOT Issues Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
Release Date: November 07, 2025
Public Comment Period Extends Through December 7, 2025
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for federal fiscal years 2026 through 2029 is available for public review and comment. The STIP is a list of all projects in New York State proposed for federal funding that are scheduled to begin during this period.
“Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Department of Transportation are investing in transportation infrastructure across New York as it is key to enhancing quality of life, promoting affordability, and improving public safety for all residents,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “Through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, a vital tool for planning and executing transportation projects, we are collaborating with our partners at all levels of government to fund and deliver these important projects statewide.”
The STIP contains the regional Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) of the State’s 14 Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs), and all other federally funded highway and transit projects from around the State. The STIP is generally updated every three years. All federally funded projects planned for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2026 - 2029 must be included in this draft STIP update.
The draft STIP will be available for public review and comment through December 7, 2025. The draft STIP may be viewed online at https://www.dot.ny.gov/programs/stip/draftstip. It also is available for review during normal business hours at any of the NYSDOT 11 regional offices, and the 14 MPO offices (list follows).
These funds will be used to address highway safety, bridge and highway infrastructure, public transportation infrastructure and bicycle and pedestrian enhancements.
Comments and questions regarding the draft STIP can be submitted via email to STIP@dot.ny.gov, or in writing to: New York State Department of Transportation, Office of Policy, Planning & Performance, 2026 - 2029 STIP Comments, 50 Wolf Road, 6th Floor, Albany, NY 12232.
NYSDOT will review and address comments received during the public comment period. These comments will be incorporated into the draft STIP submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration. The draft STIP is expected to be submitted for final approval by mid-December 2025.
NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REGIONAL OFFICES
NEW YORK STATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATIONS
Aaron Frankenfeld, Transportation Planning Director
Adirondack-Glens Falls Transportation Council (A/GFTC)
11 South Street, Suite 203
Glens Falls, NY 12801
Phone: (518) 681-3310
Email: aaron@agftc.org
Website: http://www.agftc.org
Jennifer Yonkoski, Executive Director
Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study (BMTS)
60 Hawley Street, 5th Floor
P.O. Box 1766
Binghamton, NY 13902
Phone: (607) 778-2443
Email: Jennifer.Yonkoski@broomecountyny.gov
Website: www.bmtsonline.com
Sandra Misiewicz, Executive Director
Capital Region Transportation Council (Transportation Council)
1 Park Place, Suite 101
Albany, NY 12205
Phone: (518) 458-2161
Email: smisiewicz@capitalmpo.org
Website: https://www.capitalmpo.org/
Mark Debald, Transportation Program Administrator
Dutchess Co. Transportation Council (DCTC)
85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 107
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Phone: (845) 486-3600
Email: mdebald@dutchessny.gov
Website: http://www.dutchessny.gov/dctc
David McCormick, Director
Elmira-Chemung Transportation Council (ECTC)
150 Lake Street
P.O. Box 588
Elmira, NY 14901
Phone: (607) 737-5510
Email: dmccormick2@chemungcountyny.gov
Website: www.elmirampo.org
Michael Finn, Executive Director
Greater-Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC)
438 Main Street, Suite 503
Buffalo, NY 14202
Phone: (716) 856-2026 Ext. 320
Email: mfinn@gbnrtc.org
Website: https://www.gbnrtc.org/
James Stack, Executive Director
Genesee Transportation Council (GTC)
1 South Washington Street, Suite 520
Rochester, NY 14614
Phone: (585) 232-6240
Email: jstack@gtcmpo.org
Website: www.gtcmpo.org
Julie Richmond, Director
Herkimer-Oneida Counties Transportation Council (HOCTC)
Boehlert Center @ Union Station
321 Main Street
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: (315) 798-5710
Email: jrichmond@oneidacountyny.gov
Website: http://www.oneidacountyny.gov/departments/planning/transportation
Thomas Knipe, Director
Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council (ITCTC)
121 East Court Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
Phone: (607) 274-5570
Email: Tknipe@tompkins-co.org
Website: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/All-Departments/Ithaca-Tompkins-County-Transportation-Council
Adam Levine, Executive Director
New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC)
25 Beaver Street, Suite 201
New York, New York 10004
Phone: (212) 383-7200
Email: adam.levine@dot.ny.gov
Website: www.nymtc.org
Alan J. Sorensen, Commissioner/MPO Director
Orange County Department of Planning
Orange County Transportation Council (OCTC)
124 Main Street, 1887 Building
Goshen, NY 10924
Phone: (845) 615-3840
Email: asorensen@orangecountygov.com
Website: https://www.orangecountygov.com/961/Transportation-Council
James D’Agostino, Director
Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council (SMTC)
100 Clinton Square
126 N. Salina Street, Suite 100
Syracuse, NY 13202
Phone: (315) 422-5716
Email: jdagostino@smtcmpo.org
Website: www.smtcmpo.org
Dennis Doyle, Director
Ulster County Transportation Council (UCTC)
244 Fair Street, 3rd Floor
Kingston, NY 12401
Phone: (845) 340-3340
Email: ddoy@ulstercountyny.gov
Website: https://uctc.ulstercountyny.gov/
Kristopher Reff, Director
Watertown-Jefferson County Area Transportation Council (WJCTC)
Dulles State Office Building
317 Washington Street, Room 706
Watertown, NY 13601
Phone: (315) 785-2354Email: kristopher.reff@dot.ny.gov
Website: http://www.wjctc.org/
