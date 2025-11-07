Contact: Joseph Morrissey, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: November 07, 2025 NYSDOT Issues Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program Public Comment Period Extends Through December 7, 2025 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for federal fiscal years 2026 through 2029 is available for public review and comment. The STIP is a list of all projects in New York State proposed for federal funding that are scheduled to begin during this period. “Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Department of Transportation are investing in transportation infrastructure across New York as it is key to enhancing quality of life, promoting affordability, and improving public safety for all residents,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “Through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, a vital tool for planning and executing transportation projects, we are collaborating with our partners at all levels of government to fund and deliver these important projects statewide.” The STIP contains the regional Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) of the State’s 14 Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs), and all other federally funded highway and transit projects from around the State. The STIP is generally updated every three years. All federally funded projects planned for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2026 - 2029 must be included in this draft STIP update. The draft STIP will be available for public review and comment through December 7, 2025. The draft STIP may be viewed online at https://www.dot.ny.gov/programs/stip/draftstip. It also is available for review during normal business hours at any of the NYSDOT 11 regional offices, and the 14 MPO offices (list follows). These funds will be used to address highway safety, bridge and highway infrastructure, public transportation infrastructure and bicycle and pedestrian enhancements. Comments and questions regarding the draft STIP can be submitted via email to STIP@dot.ny.gov, or in writing to: New York State Department of Transportation, Office of Policy, Planning & Performance, 2026 - 2029 STIP Comments, 50 Wolf Road, 6th Floor, Albany, NY 12232. NYSDOT will review and address comments received during the public comment period. These comments will be incorporated into the draft STIP submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration. The draft STIP is expected to be submitted for final approval by mid-December 2025. ### NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REGIONAL OFFICES NEW YORK STATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATIONS

Aaron Frankenfeld, Transportation Planning Director Adirondack-Glens Falls Transportation Council (A/GFTC) 11 South Street, Suite 203 Glens Falls, NY 12801 Phone: (518) 681-3310 Email: aaron@agftc.org Website: http://www.agftc.org Jennifer Yonkoski, Executive Director Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study (BMTS) 60 Hawley Street, 5th Floor P.O. Box 1766 Binghamton, NY 13902 Phone: (607) 778-2443 Email: Jennifer.Yonkoski@broomecountyny.gov Website: www.bmtsonline.com Sandra Misiewicz, Executive Director Capital Region Transportation Council (Transportation Council) 1 Park Place, Suite 101 Albany, NY 12205 Phone: (518) 458-2161 Email: smisiewicz@capitalmpo.org Website: https://www.capitalmpo.org/ Mark Debald, Transportation Program Administrator Dutchess Co. Transportation Council (DCTC) 85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 107 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Phone: (845) 486-3600 Email: mdebald@dutchessny.gov Website: http://www.dutchessny.gov/dctc David McCormick, Director Elmira-Chemung Transportation Council (ECTC) 150 Lake Street P.O. Box 588 Elmira, NY 14901 Phone: (607) 737-5510 Email: dmccormick2@chemungcountyny.gov Website: www.elmirampo.org Michael Finn, Executive Director Greater-Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC) 438 Main Street, Suite 503 Buffalo, NY 14202 Phone: (716) 856-2026 Ext. 320 Email: mfinn@gbnrtc.org Website: https://www.gbnrtc.org/ James Stack, Executive Director Genesee Transportation Council (GTC) 1 South Washington Street, Suite 520 Rochester, NY 14614 Phone: (585) 232-6240 Email: jstack@gtcmpo.org Website: www.gtcmpo.org Julie Richmond, Director Herkimer-Oneida Counties Transportation Council (HOCTC) Boehlert Center @ Union Station 321 Main Street Utica, NY 13501 Phone: (315) 798-5710 Email: jrichmond@oneidacountyny.gov Website: http://www.oneidacountyny.gov/departments/planning/transportation Thomas Knipe, Director Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council (ITCTC) 121 East Court Street Ithaca, NY 14850 Phone: (607) 274-5570 Email: Tknipe@tompkins-co.org Website: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/All-Departments/Ithaca-Tompkins-County-Transportation-Council Adam Levine, Executive Director New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) 25 Beaver Street, Suite 201 New York, New York 10004 Phone: (212) 383-7200 Email: adam.levine@dot.ny.gov Website: www.nymtc.org Alan J. Sorensen, Commissioner/MPO Director Orange County Department of Planning Orange County Transportation Council (OCTC) 124 Main Street, 1887 Building Goshen, NY 10924 Phone: (845) 615-3840 Email: asorensen@orangecountygov.com Website: https://www.orangecountygov.com/961/Transportation-Council James D’Agostino, Director Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council (SMTC) 100 Clinton Square 126 N. Salina Street, Suite 100 Syracuse, NY 13202 Phone: (315) 422-5716 Email: jdagostino@smtcmpo.org Website: www.smtcmpo.org Dennis Doyle, Director Ulster County Transportation Council (UCTC) 244 Fair Street, 3rd Floor Kingston, NY 12401 Phone: (845) 340-3340 Email: ddoy@ulstercountyny.gov Website: https://uctc.ulstercountyny.gov/ Kristopher Reff, Director Watertown-Jefferson County Area Transportation Council (WJCTC) Dulles State Office Building 317 Washington Street, Room 706 Watertown, NY 13601 Phone: (315) 785-2354Email: kristopher.reff@dot.ny.gov Website: http://www.wjctc.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.