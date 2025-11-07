Submit Release
NYSDOT Issues Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

Contact: Joseph Morrissey, (518) 457-6400
Release Date: November 07, 2025
Public Comment Period Extends Through December 7, 2025

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for federal fiscal years 2026 through 2029 is available for public review and comment.  The STIP is a list of all projects in New York State proposed for federal funding that are scheduled to begin during this period.

 

“Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Department of Transportation are investing in transportation infrastructure across New York as it is key to enhancing quality of life, promoting affordability, and improving public safety for all residents,” said Commissioner Dominguez.  “Through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, a vital tool for planning and executing transportation projects, we are collaborating with our partners at all levels of government to fund and deliver these important projects statewide.”

 

The STIP contains the regional Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) of the State’s 14 Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs), and all other federally funded highway and transit projects from around the State. The STIP is generally updated every three years. All federally funded projects planned for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2026 - 2029 must be included in this draft STIP update. 

 

The draft STIP will be available for public review and comment through December 7, 2025. The draft STIP may be viewed online at https://www.dot.ny.gov/programs/stip/draftstip. It also is available for review during normal business hours at any of the NYSDOT 11 regional offices, and the 14 MPO offices (list follows).

 

These funds will be used to address highway safety, bridge and highway infrastructure, public transportation infrastructure and bicycle and pedestrian enhancements.

 

Comments and questions regarding the draft STIP can be submitted via email to STIP@dot.ny.gov, or in writing to: New York State Department of Transportation, Office of Policy, Planning & Performance, 2026 - 2029 STIP Comments, 50 Wolf Road, 6th Floor, Albany, NY 12232.

 

NYSDOT will review and address comments received during the public comment period. These comments will be incorporated into the draft STIP submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration. The draft STIP is expected to be submitted for final approval by mid-December 2025.

 

###

 

NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REGIONAL OFFICES

 

NEW YORK STATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATIONS
 

Aaron Frankenfeld, Transportation Planning Director 

Adirondack-Glens Falls Transportation Council (A/GFTC)

11 South Street, Suite 203

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Phone: (518) 681-3310

Email: aaron@agftc.org                           

Website: http://www.agftc.org

 

Jennifer Yonkoski, Executive Director

Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study (BMTS)

60 Hawley Street, 5th Floor

P.O. Box 1766

Binghamton, NY 13902

Phone:           (607) 778-2443

Email: Jennifer.Yonkoski@broomecountyny.gov

Website: www.bmtsonline.com

 

Sandra Misiewicz, Executive Director

Capital Region Transportation Council (Transportation Council)

1 Park Place, Suite 101

Albany, NY 12205

Phone:           (518) 458-2161

Email: smisiewicz@capitalmpo.org

Website: https://www.capitalmpo.org/

 

Mark Debald, Transportation Program Administrator

Dutchess Co. Transportation Council (DCTC)

85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 107

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Phone:           (845) 486-3600

Email: mdebald@dutchessny.gov

Website: http://www.dutchessny.gov/dctc

 

David McCormick, Director            

Elmira-Chemung Transportation Council (ECTC)

150 Lake Street

P.O. Box 588

Elmira, NY 14901

Phone:           (607) 737-5510

Email: dmccormick2@chemungcountyny.gov

Website: www.elmirampo.org

 

Michael Finn, Executive Director

Greater-Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC)

438 Main Street, Suite 503

Buffalo, NY 14202

Phone: (716) 856-2026 Ext. 320

Email: mfinn@gbnrtc.org

Website: https://www.gbnrtc.org/   

 

James Stack, Executive Director

Genesee Transportation Council (GTC)                                                                                                        

1 South Washington Street, Suite 520

Rochester, NY 14614

Phone:           (585) 232-6240

Email: jstack@gtcmpo.org

Website: www.gtcmpo.org

 

Julie Richmond, Director                                                                                                                                  

Herkimer-Oneida Counties Transportation Council (HOCTC)

Boehlert Center @ Union Station

321 Main Street

Utica, NY 13501

Phone:           (315) 798-5710

Email: jrichmond@oneidacountyny.gov

Website: http://www.oneidacountyny.gov/departments/planning/transportation

 

Thomas Knipe, Director

Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council (ITCTC)

121 East Court Street

Ithaca, NY 14850

Phone:           (607) 274-5570

Email: Tknipe@tompkins-co.org

Website: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/All-Departments/Ithaca-Tompkins-County-Transportation-Council

 

Adam Levine, Executive Director

New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC)

25 Beaver Street, Suite 201

New York, New York 10004

Phone:           (212) 383-7200

Email: adam.levine@dot.ny.gov

Website: www.nymtc.org

 

Alan J. Sorensen, Commissioner/MPO Director

Orange County Department of Planning

Orange County Transportation Council (OCTC)

124 Main Street, 1887 Building

Goshen, NY 10924

Phone:           (845) 615-3840

Email: asorensen@orangecountygov.com

Website: https://www.orangecountygov.com/961/Transportation-Council

 

James D’Agostino, Director

Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council (SMTC)

100 Clinton Square

126 N. Salina Street, Suite 100

Syracuse, NY 13202

Phone: (315) 422-5716

Email: jdagostino@smtcmpo.org                                                

Website: www.smtcmpo.org

 

Dennis Doyle, Director

Ulster County Transportation Council (UCTC)

244 Fair Street, 3rd Floor

Kingston, NY 12401

Phone: (845) 340-3340

Email: ddoy@ulstercountyny.gov

Website: https://uctc.ulstercountyny.gov/

 

Kristopher Reff, Director

Watertown-Jefferson County Area Transportation Council (WJCTC)

Dulles State Office Building

317 Washington Street, Room 706

Watertown, NY 13601

Phone: (315) 785-2354Email: kristopher.reff@dot.ny.gov

Website: http://www.wjctc.org/

