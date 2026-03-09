Contact: (585) 272-4818

Release Date: March 09, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Safety Enhancement Project Along State Route 15 in Brighton and Henrietta, Monroe County Meeting Set for Monday March 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Empire State University The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Monday, March 23, pertaining to a safety enhancement project along a 1.8-mile section of State Route 15 between State Route 252 and Interstate 390 within the Towns of Henrietta and Brighton, Monroe County. The open-house style meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Empire State University, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620. The session will provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned. Improvements being considered are widening the roadway to accommodate five-foot shoulders and installation of new sidewalks along both sides of State Route 15. Other improvements that will address pavement, drainage and traffic signal deficiencies to bring the roadway to a state of good repair are being considered. Construction is anticipated to occur from 2029 to 2032. More information about the project can be found at dot.ny.gov/route15safety. About the Department of Transportation

