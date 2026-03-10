Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: March 10, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $6.5 Million Bridge Replacement Project on U.S. Route 219 over Great Valley Creek Staged Construction to Maintain Two-Way Alternating Traffic with Temporary Signal; Minimal Impacts Expected for Drivers in Cattaraugus County New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work has begun on a $6.5 million project to replace the bridge carrying U.S. Route 219 over Great Valley Creek in the Town of Great Valley, Cattaraugus County. U.S. Route 219 serves as an important north-south corridor in Cattaraugus County, providing vital connectivity for local residents, businesses, commuters, and travelers in the Town of Great Valley and surrounding communities. Construction is currently scheduled for completion by December 2027. “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued investment in safe and reliable infrastructure across New York State, we are replacing this aging bridge to ensure long-term safety and mobility for motorists in Western New York,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This critical bridge replacement on U.S. Route 219 will modernize the crossing over Great Valley Creek while keeping traffic moving with minimal disruptions throughout construction.” The project involves full replacement of the existing bridge structure, which has reached the end of its useful service life. Construction will proceed in stages to maintain traffic flow. Two-way alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal will be maintained in a single lane throughout the duration of the project. Impacts to traffic are expected to be minor due to these measures. Additional improvements will include removing an existing pier and providing slope stabilization to enhance environmental resiliency against erosion and climate impacts, modifying shoulders to comply with current design standards, and adding barriers to enhance overall safety. The project is funded through the New York State Department of Transportation’s $34.4 billion, five-year capital program and is part of ongoing efforts to address aging infrastructure statewide. Town of Great Valley Supervisor Dan Brown said, “I want to thank NYSDOT for this important investment in Great Valley. The Route 219 bridge is used daily by many in and around our community, and I appreciate the efforts to minimize the impact of the construction on those daily users.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

