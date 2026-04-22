'Let’s Get AI Ready': Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall Elevates Atlanta’s Voice at AI Week Conference

Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall speaks during the Atlanta Week AI Conference on April 21, 2026.

Regional leaders explore what’s now and what’s next in artificial intelligence and its impact on workforce and economic development

Artificial intelligence is not a future conversation, it is a present-day reality that is already becoming foundational across just about every industry.” — Kwanza Halll, Chair of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence or AI is rapidly reshaping the global landscape across workforce development, industry, and everyday life. Against this backdrop, Kwanza Hall, Chairman of Develop Fulton, issued a clear call to action: “Let’s get AI ready,” as he helped lead a regional dialogue during Atlanta AI Week, April 20-22, at Atlanta Tech Village.

Chairman Hall opened day one of the multi-day conference as a presenting speaker alongside Erin Sterchi of the Georgia Technology Authority, joining business, education, and technology leaders from across Georgia and beyond to examine the evolving role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

Hall spoke during the featured session, Powering Progress: Infrastructure as the Catalyst for Atlanta’s AI Economy, where he emphasized the critical role that infrastructure plays in enabling innovation and sustaining growth.

The event, part of a national series spanning multiple cities, created a platform for meaningful engagement around one of the most transformative forces of our time. Through panel discussions, keynote conversations, and collaborative sessions, leaders explored how artificial intelligence is influencing education systems, economic mobility, workforce pipelines, and community development.

Chairman Hall’s remarks highlighted the foundational elements required to ensure Fulton County and the broader Atlanta region remain competitive in an AI-driven economy.

“Artificial intelligence is not a future conversation, it is a present-day reality that is already becoming foundational across just about every industry,” said Chairman Hall. “The urgency before us is clear. We must create space for meaningful dialogue that brings together industry leaders, educators, policymakers, and communities to ensure that innovation does not outpace inclusion. When we align these voices, we position our region not only to adapt, but to lead in ways that create opportunity for all.”

Hall underscored that preparing Fulton County for an AI-driven future requires a coordinated focus on three key areas: strong local partnerships, the responsible and strategic use of AI technologies, and sustained investment in human talent.

He also emphasized Develop Fulton’s role in supporting and financing the capacity infrastructure needed to house and sustain emerging technologies, including data centers that serve as the backbone of AI innovation.

“The pace of innovation is accelerating, and cities like Atlanta and regions like Fulton County must keep up,” Hall said. “That starts with building the right foundation — from infrastructure to resources like power and water — that allow technology to scale. At the same time, we must ask how AI itself can help us create smarter, more affordable, and more sustainable solutions.”

Hall further pointed to the opportunity for government to leverage AI to improve service delivery and outcomes for residents.

“This is a moment for government to lead with intention,” Hall added. “We have an opportunity to use AI to deliver solutions that are better, faster, more affordable, and more efficient for the people we serve.”

As metro Atlanta continues to solidify its position as a hub for technology, logistics, and innovation, forums like Atlanta AI Week serve as critical touchpoints for aligning cross-sector collaboration. These conversations emphasize both the opportunities and responsibilities tied to AI adoption and emerging technologies, including Ai fluency, upskilling, compliance, and democratization.

Develop Fulton’s engagement in these discussions reflects its broader mission to support catalytic projects and initiatives that strengthen the county’s economic competitiveness while fostering inclusive growth. By participating in conversations that bridge community priorities with industry advancements, Develop Fulton continues to play a key role in shaping a forward-looking economic development strategy.

“Moments like these are about advancing a needed conversation and better leveraging coordination across multiple entities in Georgia,” Hall said. “The intersection of community, industry, and innovation is where real progress happens. Atlanta is uniquely positioned to help define what responsible, impactful AI adoption looks like, and Develop Fulton is committed to ensuring that our communities are part of that future.”

For more information about Develop Fulton and its ongoing work to support economic development and innovation across Fulton County, visit www.developfultoncounty.com.

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