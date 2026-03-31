New Birth Hosts Transformative Resurrection Weekend of Worship, Community Outreach and More

We are creating space for people to encounter God in a fresh way while also demonstrating what it means to serve and uplift our community in tangible ways.” — New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will welcome thousands of worshippers, families, and community members for its highly anticipated Resurrection Weekend, a multi-day experience blending powerful worship, economic empowerment, and community outreach. Throughout the holiday weekend, the church will also activate a series of surprise pop-up outreach moments across metro Atlanta, designed to randomly bless individuals and families in need and extend the spirit of Easter beyond the sanctuary walls.

Anchored in both faith and culture, this year’s theme, Sinners: Three Days That Changed Everything, reflects the redemptive message at the heart of the Easter story while also offering a contemporary lens on transformation and grace.

“Resurrection Weekend is not just a celebration. It is a call to renewal, reflection, and realignment,” said Dr. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth. “We are creating space for people to encounter God in a fresh way while also demonstrating what it means to serve and uplift our community in tangible ways.”

The weekend begins with Good Friday services, including the Seven Last Words experience, followed by an evening worship encounter designed to center on reflection and spiritual renewal.

On Saturday, New Birth will host a large-scale Community Impact Day, featuring free food distributions for hundreds of families, a health and wellness fair, fitness activations, and a Family Fun Day with activities for all ages. The Bullseye Black Market will also return, showcasing more than 100 Black-owned businesses and creating a vibrant marketplace that blends commerce with culture.

The weekend culminates on Resurrection Sunday with a dynamic worship experience beginning at 9:30 a.m., bringing together thousands from across the region to celebrate the power of faith, renewal, and new beginnings.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can expect a high-energy, spirit-filled atmosphere that reflects New Birth’s commitment to ministry, innovation, and community impact.

“From worship to outreach to economic empowerment, this weekend represents the full expression of who we are as a church,” said Dr. Karri Bryant, First Lady of New Birth. “We are meeting people where they are, reminding them that no matter their past, there is always the promise of resurrection and new life.”

All Resurrection Weekend events will take place at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest, with select outreach activations occurring throughout the metro Atlanta community.

For more information, visit newbirth.org or follow @NewBirthMBC on social media.

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