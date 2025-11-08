Proactive MD Expands Urgent Care Access with New Acquisitions

Healthcare innovator accelerates growth strategy with additional expansions in Southeast

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, a national leader in value-based healthcare, announced the acquisition of multiple urgent care centers in Georgia and North Carolina. This marks an important step in the organization’s continued growth, expanding its footprint and improving access to high-quality, patient-focused care throughout the Southeast.The new urgent care facilities build on Proactive MD’s recent growth throughout the Southeast and beyond, which includes the addition of behavioral health practices in West Virginia and North Carolina. Together, these acquisitions further enhance the company’s ability to deliver fully integrated care that drives better outcomes, lowers costs, and deepens partnerships with employers, health plans, and third-party administrators.“Expanding our urgent care services into new communities is another way we’re living out our mission to provide care without compromise,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. “These acquisitions allow us to reach more patients and strengthen our value-based care model—ensuring individuals, families, and employers have access to the trusted care they need, when and where they need it.”Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

