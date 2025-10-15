Masters of fine-art genres, from Picasso to Grandma Moses, intersect at Everard’s Oct. 28-30 Southern Estates Auction

Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), ‘Jacqueline au Chevalet’ (Jacqueline at Easel), ceramic plate, 1956, 52/200, 16 5/8in, Correct stamps. Estimate $20,000-$30,000 Grandma Moses oil-on-Masonite paintings, L to R: 'The Country Road' and 'No Game.' Artist-signed. Both appear in 1973 Kallir reference 'Grandma Moses.' Estimate: $8,000-$12,000 each. Photo copyright Grandma Moses Properties Co., New York The Savannah Blue Natural Kashmir Sapphire Ring, platinum with 6.69ct oval mixed-cut sapphire set with diamonds (approx. 1.68cts overall). AGL Report. 9.52g overall weight. Estimate: $200K-$300K David Boxley (Tsimshian, b. 1952-), ‘Raven and Salmon Woman,’ carved and painted totem. Artist-signed and dated 2002. Height: Size: 6ft 2¼in. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000 Charles M. Schulz (American, 1922-2000), Sunday Peanuts ‘Lemon Drop’ original comic strip art, 1967, artist-signed in first and last frames. Personally inscribed as gift to sons of Schulz's physician. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

Featured: Emmi Whitehorse landscape, original Grandma Moses oils, large Picasso pottery plate, Charles Schulz original strip art, ‘Savannah Blue’ sapphire ring

This auction includes some of the finest artworks and jewelry we've ever offered. The exquisite 'Savannah Blue' natural Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring is entered with a $200,000-$300,000 estimate.” — Amanda Everard - Owner, Everard Auctions

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been said that “genius loves company,” and that could easily be the title of Everard’s October 28-30 Southern Estates & Collections Auction. From Picasso to Grandma Moses to modern-day Navajo painter Emmi Whitehorse and comic art master Charles Schulz, a who’s who of artistic genius is seen throughout the widely-varied three-day event. Highlights include a large collection of Inuit and Native arts from the Pacific Northwest and Southwest, Russian paintings, antique American furniture, contemporary art glass sculpture, and Chinese embroideries. The entire third day is devoted to superlative fine jewelry, watches, fashion and luxury goods.A mixed-media painting by Native American painter and printmaker Emmi Whitehorse (b. 1957-) titled Shallow River (1295) leads the fine art section with an estimate of $30,000-$50,000. Whitehorse is a member of the Navajo Nation and lives and works in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her expressive works are often inspired by the unique landscape of the American Southwest. The consignor purchased Shallow River from Santa Fe’s LewAllen Contemporary in 2001, the year it was created. The artwork comes with a COA (Certificate of Authenticity) and scan of the original LewAllen gallery invoice.Two paintings by the doyenne of American primitive art, Grandma Moses, are offered in this sale. Born Anna Mary Robertson in 1860, Grandma Moses is beloved for her naive landscape and genre paintings that depict rural life from a simpler time. Moses didn't begin painting until she was 78, after arthritis rendered her unable to continue her hobby of embroidery. Her lively scenes of farm activities and holidays in the New York and Virginia countryside quickly set her apart from other artists of her day. She exhibited her work internationally into her 90s and didn't stop painting until a few months before her death in 1961 at the age of 101. Both paintings consigned to Everard appear in the artist’s catalogue raisonné, with provenance that can be traced back directly to the artist, thanks to the help of Kallir Research Institute.Grandma Moses’ oil-on-Masonite work The Country Road was included in the artist’s first-ever Boston exhibition, held October 3-22, 1949 at Robert C Vose Galleries. In 1973, the work was acquired by the consignor’s father from Galerie St Etienne (NYC). The other painting, titled No Game, was exhibited at the Chapellier Gallery in New York and was purchased by the consignor’s father in 1966. Each painting is entered with an $8,000-$12,000 estimate.The top decorative-art highlight is a large Picasso Madoura pottery plate titled Jacqueline au Chevalet (Jacqueline at Easel). Picasso’s creative partnership with Madoura pottery works in Vallauris, France lasted for 24 years and resulted in many wonderful limited editions. At the Madoura studio, Picasso learned the craft of ceramics and reworked his sketches into sculptural wares with the help of their team. The plate to be auctioned, which abstractly depicts Picasso’s muse and second wife Jacqueline Roque, is numbered #52 from an edition of 200 and is estimated at $20,000-$30,000.A large collection of 20th-century Russian paintings and Russian lacquer boxes comes from the estate of a Croatian-American businessman and will be sold on days one and two of the auction. Of note is Juli Yulevich Klever Jr’s (Russian Federation, 1882-1942) oil-on-canvas titled Sunset in the Woods. Estimate: $2,500-$3,500A selection of fine 18th-century European paintings from the Estate of Arthur Warren Kinkade Jr (1919-1987), a prominent Wichita, Kansas banker, is included in the opening session. A lovely oil-on-canvas genre scene by Charles Landelle (French, 1821-1908), The Church Door carries a $1,500-$2,000 estimate. This work was exhibited at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts’ 45th Annual Exhibition in 1868, with John Bohlen shown as its owner. Bohlen was one of Philadelphia's wealthiest and most prominent citizens in the mid-19th century.An 18th-century work, Portrait of Jane Knight, was painted by Sir Francis Cotes, R A (British, 1726-1770) and is estimated at $6,000-$8,000. Miss Knight was one of three daughters of Thomas Knight Esq, of Chawton House, in Alton, Hampshire. When Knight died, he bequeathed the house to Edward Knight Austen, a distant relative who was also Jane Austen’s brother. The portrait was commissioned by Thomas Knight along with portraits of his other two daughters and is listed in the artist’s catalogue raisonné as Number 199. All three were sold at the 1935 Edward Knight Sale at Sotheby’s.A selection of modern and contemporary art-glass sculptures from a single collection includes a 1982 work by Dan Dailey (b. 1947-) titled The Artist. It is composed of plate glass, Vitrolite glass, pate de verre, and nickel-plated brass. An intriguing architectural artwork, this unusual, ultra-modern sculpture is estimated at $6,000-$8,000.If you’re looking for a good laugh, look no farther than a signed Charles Schulz (1922-2000), Sunday Peanuts comic strip from 1967 that tells the story of Lucy and Linus quibbling over a bag of lemon drops. Schulz gifted the art to the sons of his personal doctor and inscribed it to “The REAL ‘Charlie Browns.”’ Estimate: $20,000-$30,000A large Native arts collection includes Pacific Northwest and Inuit art, as well as Southwestern art. The focal point of the collection is a David Boxley’s (Tsimshian, b. 1952-), Raven and Salmon Woman totem, 2002. The 6ft+ totem was bought at Eagle Spirit Gallery in Ketchikan, Alaska, for $11,500 on July, 11, 2005. A carver from Metlakatla, Alaska, Boxley’s inspiration comes from his ancestors of the Tsimshian tribe from Northern British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. He has achieved national recognition as a master artist for his design and carving accomplishments, including a totem pole commissioned by the Smithsonian. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000A grouping of Chinese embroidered robes, panels and skirts was initially brought to the United States around 1924 by Anna Mae Stoever-Wichman, daughter of wealthy Philadelphia entrepreneur Charles M Stoever. On her second world cruise, aboard the RMS Mauretania, she visited Japan and China, where she acquired the luxurious silk garments. A 19th-century Chinese silk kesi court robe is estimated at $2,000-$4,000.A regal circa-1770 Connecticut Queen Anne cherrywood highboy is expected to sell for $5,000-$10,000. The piece was purchased from Lester M Slatoff Auctions in 1954, from the Estate of Frances Folsom Cleveland Preston, formerly of “Westland” in Princeton, New Jersey, the previous residence of President and Mrs Grover Cleveland.Day three of the auction shines a bright and sparkling light on fine jewelry of ultimate quality. The spectacular Savannah Blue Natural Kashmir Sapphire Ring headlines the jewelry category with a pre-sale estimate of $200,000-$300,000. Fit for a queen, this very special platinum ring features an untreated 6.69ct oval mixed-cut Kashmir sapphire, prong set with double marquise diamonds and a halo of round-cut diamonds. Another star of the session is an emerald and diamond necklace with a detachable platinum pendant that showcases a 25.6ct oval modified brilliant-cut, bezel-set natural beryl emerald. The dazzling gem is surrounded by various round- and fancy-cut diamonds and emerald baguettes. The pendant is suspended from an elegant platinum necklace of emeralds alternating with diamond baguettes. Accompanied by an AGL certificate, this lot is estimated at $40,000-$60,000.Amongst the fine watches and luxury goods are a Rolex stainless steel “Pre Daytona” Chronograph estimated at $30,000-$50,000; and a classic Hermes Kelly 28 Parchemin box calf leather handbag with COA, $6,000-$8,000.Everard’s October 28-30, 2025 auction will start each day at 10am EST. Bid absentee or live online via Everard, LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare or Invaluable. The public is invited to an October 21 preview reception from 5-7pm at Everard Auctions’ gallery. Previewing is also available October 22-25 or by appointment. For more information on any auction item, call 912-231-1376 or email info@everard.com. Everard is located at 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Online: https://www.everard.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.