Governor Newsom proclaims Veterans Day

PROCLAMATION

On Veterans Day, we thank those who served in the U.S. military, putting their lives on hold to protect our freedoms and way of life. They served because they believe in our democracy and the American promise.

This year, as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Army, the Navy, and the Marines, we honor the millions of veterans who embody the best of our country. These three branches predate the United States itself because they made the founding of our nation possible, first fighting for the idea of this great nation, and defending the reality of it ever since.

Today, roughly 1.5 million veterans call California home. They are a vital part of the fabric of this state’s rich and diverse population. They are our family, friends, and neighbors. They work in every field of our economy, and many continue to serve in different ways, even after leaving the military.

In return, Californians have made it a priority to support veterans. In one of the most significant pro-veteran policy changes in California’s recent history, California has enacted a new law that allows veterans to exclude up to $20,000 of their military retirement income from state income tax. In 2024, voters approved Proposition 1, setting aside $1 billion to house veterans with mental and behavioral health needs. Through the Homekey+ program, projects are already underway to provide homes, stability and hope, as California leads the nation in reducing veteran homelessness.

And we want to make sure veterans can find permanent housing in the Golden State. Through our unique Veterans Home Loans program, 433 veterans and their families bought homes in the last fiscal year alone.

California wants veterans not just to survive, but to thrive. Through our $50 million California Veterans Health Initiative, we’re supporting veteran mental health and suicide prevention. These programs make mental health services easier to access, and are open to all veterans, no matter when or how they served. 95% of veterans or family members seeking an appointment get one within five days, and in collaboration with community organizations across the state, we will continue to find ways to better serve our veterans.

California is committed to supporting veterans, not just on Veterans Day, but every day.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 11, 2025 as “Veterans Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 4th day of November 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State