Governor Newsom lowers flags, proclaims January 7th as day of remembrance for Los Angeles fires

PROCLAMATION

One year ago, fire tore through Los Angeles, shattering ordinary days and forever changing the lives of tens of thousands of people in Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena, and the Pacific Palisades. In a matter of hours, neighborhoods were reduced to ash, families were displaced, and 31 lives were taken — each one irreplaceable, each one deeply loved. The loss from those fires leaves wounds that time cannot heal.

Today, California remembers and honors those 31 people, grieving with their families and friends. We carry their memory forward, alongside the memory of all Californians lost to wildfires over the years, including those who perished in the Tubbs, Camp, and the North Complex fires. Their memory continues to shape our collective resolve today.

The past decade has seen fires on a scale once unimaginable – driven by hotter temperatures, prolonged drought, and the accelerating realities of a changing climate. Humanity cannot defy nature, but we can meet its challenges with resolve and preparation. California must continue to advance our understanding of wildfire behavior, further strengthen prevention efforts, and continue to enhance emergency response.

This past year, marked by loss, trauma, and uncertainty, has also seen remarkable feats of compassion and solidarity. From the first flames to today, people from across the state, even across the globe, have come together in support of these communities. That spirit of unity will endure beyond this disaster itself – a testament to the strength and heart seen in the recovery. That is the legacy that endures — not only the tragedy California suffered, but the love and humanity that rose in its wake.

In honor of this day of remembrance, I have ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff. As we mourn the victims of the Los Angeles fires, we also honor the first responders, community leaders, and public servants who ran toward danger and went above and beyond to protect Angelenos. We recognize the resilience of survivors who continue to rebuild, often carrying grief alongside hope. And we reaffirm a solemn commitment: California will not turn away. We will stand with these communities until recovery is complete, homes are rebuilt, and lives are restored as fully as possible.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 7, 2026 as a day of remembrance for the January 2025 Los Angeles fires.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 6th day of January 2026.



GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State