Councilmember Curren Price & Happy Group Present: The Inaugural Latino Carnaval of South Central Los Angeles

A FREE Family-Friendly Celebration of Culture, Music, and Community

A vibrant celebration of culture, music, dance, and unity—bringing together the heart of South Central Los Angeles for the first-ever Latino Carnaval.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Central Los Angeles will come alive with music, dance, food, and culture as Council member Curren Price and Happy Group proudly present the Inaugural Latino Carnaval, a FREE, family-friendly community festival on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM.Stretching across five blocks in the heart of South Central, this historic event will be one of the community’s largest cultural celebrations. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latino Carnaval will bring together thousands of families, artists, and entrepreneurs for a day of unity, pride, and cultural expression.“I’m overjoyed to bring an event of this scale to South Central — a celebration where families from every background can come together and experience the largest carnaval our community has ever seen. Closing out Latino Heritage Month in this way makes it all the more special. Through music, culture, and the joy of being with family and neighbors, this event will be about unity, pride, and pure celebration,” said Councilmember Curren Price.Star-Studded PerformancesHeadlining the festival are two legendary bands marking milestone anniversaries:• La Original Banda El Limón — Celebrating 60 years of iconic music• Banda Maguey — Celebrating 30 years of unforgettable hitsAs part of their 60th anniversary, La Original Banda El Limón will be honored with a proclamation day from Councilmember Price, recognizing their cultural impact and six decades of uniting generations through music.Additional performances will feature beloved artists such as Baby Bash, Frankie J, Oro Sólido, Nina Sky, Amanda Perez, Paula DeAnda, Los Cadetes, Los Morros, El Es De La Sierra, Los Dinámicos, Sonora Dinamita, and Mellow Man Ace.Family-Friendly FunThe Latino Carnaval will offer entertainment and activities for all ages, including:• Carnival rides & attractions (featuring a Ferris wheel)• Kid-friendly activities & family entertainment• Lucha Libre wrestling matches• Sports activations: soccer, flag football, basketball, golf, and more• Local food, arts, and business vendors• Over 100 community resource booths to uplift and empower residentsThis one-day festival is open to the public and completely free, promising a memorable experience for families across Los Angeles.Event Details• What: Latino Carnaval – FREE Community Festival• When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM• Where: South Central Los Angeles (South Park & Avalon St, 52nd Place)• Admission: FREE & Open to the Public

