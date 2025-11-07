Dr. Orsini and The Orsini Way® Launch Communication Workshop as Hospitals Navigate Strict CMS Disclosure Requirements

Dr. Anthony Orsini, World Renowned Physician and Communication Expert Dr. Anthony Orsini Receiving a Standing Ovation on Stage Dr. Anthony Orsini Speaking to Risk Managers About Medical Error Disclosure Communications

Leading Communication Expert Dr. Anthony Orsini Delivers Proven Medical Error Conversations Framework for Physician Communication Training

Due to his years of experience, Dr. Orsini's approach with patients and families can be adapted to the difficult conversations that take place everywhere, is a skill we all need.” — Quint Studer

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe Orsini WayLaunches Essential Workshop as Hospitals Navigate Strict CMS Disclosure RequirementsLeading Communication Expert Dr. Anthony Orsini Delivers Proven Framework for Medical Error ConversationsFlorida, USA – As hospitals nationwide face mounting pressure to meet Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) expanded adverse event disclosure mandates, The Orsini Wayannounces its Mastering Medical Error Disclosure Workshop and E-learning Course—a comprehensive training program that transforms one of healthcare's most challenging requirements into opportunities for trust, healing and reduced liability.The workshop addresses a critical gap: The Orsini Way's evidence-based approach has already helped leading health systems achieve measurable improvements in patient satisfaction, trust, and outcomes."Disclosure isn't just a regulatory checkbox—it's a defining moment that determines whether an organization faces litigation or rebuilds deeper patient trust," says Dr. Anthony Orsini, founder of The Orsini Way and nationally recognized physician communication expert. "Our methodology transforms these conversations from potential liability exposures into opportunities for healing and relationship strengthening."Proven Expertise in High-Stakes Healthcare Communication - Dr. Orsini brings unparalleled credentials to this critical challenge:• Practicing neonatologist with decades of frontline experience in difficult conversations• Author of the book-It's All in the Delivery-Improving Healthcare Starting with a Single Conversation• Creator of the evidence-based Orsini Way methodology, implemented at leading health systems nationwide• Published researcher whose proven frameworks have demonstrated measurable improvements in patient satisfaction and reduced malpractice risk• Sought-after advisor to hospital leadership, risk management, and quality teamsThe workshop delivers immediate, actionable benefits:• Compliance Confidence: Master CMS requirements while exceeding patient expectations• Litigation Mitigation: Learn disclosure techniques proven to reduce malpractice claims and rebuild trust• Cultural Transformation: Build an organizational commitment to transparency and trust• Practical Application: Role-play scenarios with real-time coaching from experienced facilitators• Scalable- E-learning course allows for efficient and cost-effective quality training for your entire medical staff.Meeting an Urgent Industry NeedRecent HHS data reveals that adverse events affect 1 in 4 hospitalized Medicare patients, with nearly half deemed preventable. The Orsini Way's workshop equips healthcare teams with the skills to navigate these realities ethically, legally, and compassionately."Organizations implementing our methodology consistently report not just compliance success, but fundamental improvements in their safety culture and patient relationships," notes Dr. Orsini. "When disclosure is done right, it becomes a cornerstone of quality improvement rather than a risk management burden."The Mastering Medical Error Disclosure Workshop & E-Learning Course is available as customized on-site training for healthcare organizations, with options for executive coaching and train-the-trainer certification. Workshops can be used only or in combination with a 90-minute, CME eligible e-learning course.Founded by Dr. Anthony Orsini, The Orsini Way is healthcare's premier communication training organization, specializing in transforming difficult conversations into opportunities for connection and trust. Through evidence-based methodologies and practical training, The Orsini Way has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations improve patient experience scores, reduce litigation risk, and build cultures of compassionate transparency.Dr. Anthony Orsini is also a renowned keynote speaker, not only in the field of healthcare and physician training, but in helping leaders understand how to communicate - When It Matters Most.Dr. Orsini has spent the last 25 years developing proven communication techniques that help doctors build rapport and quickly form trusting relationships with their patients.Drawing on his own experiences as a child with a chronic illness, combined with decades of research including interviews with patients and families, Dr. Orsini has developed communication training programs used by medical schools and residency programs around the country. Applying the same skills physicians use to communicate with patients; HR executives and business leaders can gain valuable team building skills to enhance the overall department or company culture.Dr. Orsini's Prominent Leadership and Corporate Keynotes Include: Difficult Conversations - Learn how to use compassionate communication to build trusting relationships quickly.Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - Explore how AI technologies can alleviate administrative burdens, reduce provider fatigue, and help mitigate the burnout crisis in healthcareRemember Your Real Why - Discover how to revitalize your staff’s enthusiasm for medicine and reduce burnout.Breaking Bad News- Obtain key verbal and non-verbal techniques that convey compassion, build confidence and establish trust.It’s All in the Delivery- Master effective and compassionate communication techniques that quickly build trusting relationships and improve patient satisfaction.Leadership Skills When Times Get Tough - Experience a paradigm shift and emerge with a completely new understanding of how to connect and communicate effectively, while learning to lead in the moments that matter the most.Media Contact: Elizabeth Poret-Christ, The Orsini Wayliz@theorsiniway.com(973) 615 6643Editor's Note: Dr. Anthony Orsini is available for expert commentary on medical error disclosure, physician-patient communication, and healthcare transparency initiatives.

The Orsini Way Introduces Mastering Medical Error Disclosures

