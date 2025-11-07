Jessica Weiss, Renowned Happiness Expert Launches Her New Book - 'Happiness Works'

Jessica Weiss Burnout Keynote Speaker Jessica Weiss's New Book Happiness Works Jessica Weiss, Workplace Culture Expert and Keynote Speaker

Launching November 11th, "Happiness Works" is Jessica Weiss's latest book on how people and workplaces can transform through happiness.

Jessica's insights transformed our company culture. We've seen a 30% increase in employee engagement and a 20% boost in productivity.” — Sarah Chen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Weiss announces "Happiness Works", her upcoming book that delivers a five-step framework to address the growing challenges they face, including the complexities of hybrid/remote work, rising mental health concerns, and a pervasive sense of disconnection and disengagement.Internationally acclaimed keynote speaker and Happiness Strategist Jessica Weiss is set to debut her new book “Happiness Works” on November 11th, 2025 with Wiley Publishing.42% of the global workforce said they are burnt out.At a time when American workplaces are in crisis, Happiness Works: The Science of Thriving at Work delivers a five-step framework to address the growing challenges they face, including the complexities of hybrid/remote work, rising mental health concerns, and a pervasive sense of disconnection and disengagement.Rooted in the latest research on psychology, this book offers a view of happiness at work that goes beyond hacks, cliches, and platitudes, enabling readers to create more inclusive, engaging, and ultimately more successful team environments."Thought-provoking and highly practical - Happiness Works earns a well-deserved spot on the bookshelves of all professionals and leaders seeking real solutions to some of the most pressing problems in the workplace today."Jessica Weiss is a trailblazing Happiness Strategist and Well-being Innovation Expert who has dedicated her career to proving that happiness is the ultimate competitive advantage in business.With a background in positive psychology and over 15 years of experience in corporate leadership, Jessica brings a unique blend of scientific research and practical business acumen to her work. She has helped Fortune 500 companies, tech startups, and everything in between to cultivate thriving workplace cultures that drive success.Witnessing firsthand the toll of stress and burnout on both individuals and organizations, she became passionate about finding a better way to achieve success without sacrificing well-being.This led her to pursue advanced studies in positive psychology and develop her groundbreaking “Happiness, Works.” methodology. Today, Jessica is a sought-after speaker, bestselling author, and trusted advisor to leaders who understand that happy employees are the key to a flourishing business.“Her work challenges the traditional notion that success leads to happiness, showing instead that happiness is the key driver of team performance.”“Happiness Works” is about exploring how well-being underpins team cohesion and performance. A prolific speaker—having delivered hundreds of keynotes across Fortune 500 companies—Weiss asks a bold question: Can happiness be the foundation for innovation, collaboration, and sustained excellence?Jessica Weiss's world renowned keynotes include: The Heart of High Performing Teams:How happiness increases collaboration and communication on incredible teamsThe Happiness Equation:How happiness attracts and builds high-performing teamsThe Burnout Antidote:How happiness can prevent burnout from ever occurringPsychological Safety Mastered:Creating Trust-Driven Teams That Deliver Exceptional Results.Jessica's keynotes have been delivered to global organizations such as LVMH, Diageo, American Express, KPMG, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Charles Schwab, Pfizer, JPMorganChase, Hasbro and Johnson & Johnson.Her brand new book “Happiness Works” breaks this myth: happiness isn’t a side benefit—it’s the engine of performance. Through high-energy presentations such as “The Happiness Equation” and “The Burnout Antidote,” she offers tools to help organizations stop burnout before it starts and foster environments where people perform better because they want to.Jessica’s dynamic presence and research-driven frameworks have earned her glowing praise:“Jessica’s dynamic presence brought a much-needed boost of enthusiasm to our team… Her practical strategies gave our managers concrete tools they could implement right away.”“In today’s fast-paced business world, happiness isn’t just a feel-good factor—it’s a crucial driver of success.”“Jessica demonstrated exceptional dedication… authentic approach, witty style, uplifting message, and wealth of knowledge… her dynamic presence brought a much-needed boost of enthusiasm to our team.”“Her practical strategies gave our managers concrete tools they could implement right away.”Pre-Order Jessica Weiss’s new book “Happiness Works”, which launches November 11th, 2025, here - https://www.jessicaweiss.com/book/ People can join Jessica's subscribe to Jessica's free newsletter here Journalists and event producers can request advanced copies, commentaries, or to schedule interviews by contacting Stephen Kirkpatrick at stephen@thekirkpatrickagency.com or (901) 849-6916.

Jessica Weiss's Speaker Reel

