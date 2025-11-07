Irish biennial delegate conference 2025

‘Organising Together - Better in a Trade Union’ is the theme of the Irish biennial delegate conference that takes place in Dublin tomorrow, 8 November.

Cearbhall Ó Síocháin, Cathaoirleach (chair) of the union's Irish Executive Council (IEC), will open proceedings and delegates will hear an address by Laura Davison on her first visit to Dublin as general secretary.

It will be a special gathering for Irish members given the attendance of joint presidents Gerry Curran and Fran McNulty. The last president from Ireland was Christy Loftus, who was elected in 1999.

Fran McNulty, Dublin Broadcasting branch, is expected to move a late notice motion on the plan announced this week by RTÉ to close the station's TV documentary unit as part of ongoing outsourcing at the public service broadcaster.

Georgina Morris, NUJ vice-president, will be keynote speaker on an afternoon seminar devoted to branch re-organisation. Recruitment and organisation is the theme of a motion from West of Ireland branch and Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, will stress the need to revitalise branches in his report to conference.

Threats to journalists in Northern Ireland will be the focus of motions while delegates will also debate rights at work, health and safety, collective bargaining and remote working.

Irish language journalist Ó Síocháin will launch an imaginative new initiative by Dublin branch.

The branch is funding an Irish language scholarship, Sparánacht Bhrainse Átha Cliath, Ceardchumann Náisiúnta na nIriseoirí (NUJ), open to student members of the union.

Return to listing