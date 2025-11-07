Blackbeard’s Castle Returns — Jolly Roger's Pool Bar Now Open to the Public

View from Jolly Roger's

Historic St. Thomas Landmark Reopens with a Pool Bar, Events, and a New Era of Island Culture

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, ST THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of St. Thomas’s most storied landmarks has come back to life. Blackbeard’s Castle, the legendary hilltop overlooking Charlotte Amalie, is once again open to the public, beginning with the debut of Jolly Roger's Restaurant & Pool Bar, now serving locals and visitors daily from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM.

After years of anticipation, the reopening marks the first phase in the full revival of Blackbeard’s Castle, which will soon include the Queen Anne fine dining restaurant and a boutique hotel later this year.

When fully open, the Blackbeard’s hilltop property will include:

Blackbeard’s Hotel: 7 guest rooms and 4 suites

Villa Notman: 5 guest rooms, one two-bedroom cottage, and one one-bedroom cottage

Villa Britannia: 7 guest rooms and one two-bedroom cottage

“This isn’t just about reopening a bar. It’s about bringing energy, culture, and history back to one of the island’s most iconic spots,” said Terra, General Manager of Blackbeard’s Castle. “We want locals to feel proud of this place again and visitors to experience the real St. Thomas — the one with stories, laughter, and incredible sunsets.”

The reopening of Jolly Roger's marks the first step in a three-part revival. The upcoming Queen Anne Restaurant will introduce fine dining to the hilltop, while the boutique hotel will soon welcome guests seeking a blend of heritage and modern comfort. Together, they will restore Blackbeard’s Castle as the crown jewel of Charlotte Amalie — a destination where history and hospitality meet.

Guests can now relax poolside with signature drinks like the Peg Leg Punch and Grogfather, while taking in panoramic views of the harbor where pirate ships once anchored. The bar features casual Caribbean cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a laid-back island vibe with daily service from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM.

November Events at the Castle

Sunday, November 9 – Corona Sunsets (3:30–7:30 PM)

Soak in the golden-hour glow with Corona drink specials all afternoon and evening. Live island tunes and a perfect poolside view make this one of the best sunset spots on St. Thomas.

Tuesday, November 11 – Veteran’s Appreciation Day (10:30 AM–8:00 PM)

In honor of local veterans, all service members with military ID will receive half off meals all day as a small token of gratitude for their service.

Saturday, November 15 – Prosecco & Pilates Pool Party (9:00 AM–4:00 PM)

A morning wellness event with island energy. Enjoy an open-air Pilates class followed by Prosecco, brunch bites, and a relaxed pool party.

Sunday, November 16 – Moko Jumbie Cultural Show (5:30–7:30 PM)

A celebration of Virgin Islands culture hosted by Moko Jumbie Yisrael Petersen, featuring traditional stilt dancers, African-style drummers, fire performers, and the honoring of Johnny McCleverty Jr., one of the island’s cultural legends. Tickets available at the gate.

Saturday, November 29 – Frickin’ Big Surfside Party (10:30 AM–8:00 PM)

The month closes out with a full-day celebration featuring Surfside drinks. Locals are invited to bring friends, grab a cocktail, and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Jolly Roger's is kicking off its first month with a full lineup of community events, live entertainment, and themed celebrations designed to bring locals back to the hill.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.