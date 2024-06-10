Vida Sana Retreats Announces Exclusive Wellness Retreat in Patagonia

Experience Patagonia with a 10-day retreat. Trek through stunning landscapes.

BARILOCHE, ARGENTINA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vida Sana Retreats is thrilled to announce an unforgettable ten-day wellness retreat set against the stunning backdrop of Patagonia. This retreat promises a blend of wellness, adventure, and cultural immersion designed to rejuvenate both body and soul.

Embark on a Journey of Transformation

The retreat begins in the charming lake town of Bariloche, Argentina, renowned for its stunning natural beauty and Swiss-style chocolate. Participants will spend the first five nights at a luxurious lodge, enjoying daily breathwork sessions, guided treks, and a variety of optional adventure activities.

Highlights of the Retreat:

● Guided Treks: Participants will embark on treks to La Laguna del Glaciar and other invigorating trails, including a New Year’s Day hike to a refreshing icy swimming spot.

● Wellness Sessions: Participate in daily breathwork sessions and cold water immersion, along with workshops on cold water therapy led by renowned guest facilitator Kevin Connelly.

● Optional Activities: Activities include kayaking, rafting, horse riding, and enjoying lodge amenities like a private river beach, jacuzzi, and sauna.

● New Years Eve Celebration: Bring in the New Year with a traditional Argentinian BBQ feast featuring responsibly sourced local ingredients.

Crossing Borders and Exploring Chile

On Day 6, the journey continues to Chile, featuring a series of breathtaking lake crossings. The scenic voyage, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pristine waters, leads to the welcoming Puelo Libre Hostel. Guests will stay for three nights, enjoying home-cooked meals and the cozy ambiance of a wood-fired stove in the lounge.

● Guided Hikes: Embark on a full-day guided hike exploring the stunning Chilean landscape, with optional excursions like packrafting or white-water rafting.

● Cold Therapy: Continue the exploration of cold therapy with daily plunges in the glacier-fed river, guided by Kevin Connelly.

● Yoga Sessions: Rejuvenate with yoga classes held in a log cabin overlooking the turquoise river, providing a perfect blend of physical and mental wellness.

Final Days and Departure

The retreat concludes with a return journey to Argentina via bus, boat, and border crossings, including a delightful lunch at a settler’s cottage. Participants will spend their final night back at the luxurious lodge near Bariloche, enjoying a farewell breakfast and a last refreshing icy plunge on Day 10.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Adventure

"This retreat offers an extraordinary opportunity to reconnect with nature and oneself," says Melanie Sands, founder of Vida Sana Retreats. "Our carefully curated program ensures that every guest leaves feeling refreshed and inspired."

Vida Sana Retreats, led by Melanie Sands, a pioneer in holistic wellness with over fifteen years of experience, continues to set the standard for transformative wellness journeys. This retreat in Patagonia epitomizes her commitment to creating immersive, enriching experiences for all participants.

For further details and to reserve a spot, visit Vida Sana Retreats at www.vidasanaretreats.com/patagonia