OSA Weekly Update - 11/7/2025
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Deadline: Fire Relief Association Reporting Information
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Plowing Snow on Private Property
4. Job Openings
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
We’re hiring! The Office of the State Auditor is hiring Local Government Auditors in our Saint Paul, Duluth, Mankato and Moorhead offices. These entry-level positions are part of our Audit Practice Division, where you’ll conduct audits of Minnesota local governments and gain valuable hands-on experience in public sector accounting. Additionally, we have an opening for a Local Government Auditor, Senior in our Saint Paul office.
The OSA is also hiring a temporary Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate. This role provides essential organizational and technical support to our Audit Practice Division.
If you have any questions, contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.
2. Deadline: Fire Relief Association Reporting Information
Minnesota law requires forfeiture of fire state aid for relief associations that don’t submit all required reporting information to the OSA by November 30. This year, because the November 30 deadline falls on a Sunday, relief associations will have until December 1 to submit reports. If 2024 reporting forms are not fully received in our office on or before that date, the relief association’s 2025 state aid will be automatically forfeited, and the relief association will be ineligible for future state aid until the reporting forms are received. The OSA doesn’t have authority to grant filing extensions beyond the deadline.
Check out our Reporting Compliance Dashboard to view the status of relief association report submissions and see a relief association's status in meeting its requirements with the OSA to qualify for fire state aid.
If you have questions regarding reporting requirements or need access to online reporting forms, contact the Pension Division at pension@osa.state.mn.us or (651) 282-6110.
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Plowing Snow on Private Property
Counties and towns have statutory authority to remove snow from private property. The county or town must be paid not less than the cost of the snow removal, and the work must not “unduly delay or interfere” with the removal of snow from public highways under the county or town's jurisdiction. The relevant statute is Minn. Stat. § 160.21.
Some statutes relating to snow removal from roadways apply to specific entities, such as the statute for St. Louis County found at Minn. Stat. § 383C.234. Cities should consult with their attorneys to clarify the scope of their authority to remove snow from private property.
Additionally, counties, towns and cities have specific authority to adopt an annual resolution to remove snow from certain unopened or private roads in uncompleted subdivisions. The provision is found in subdivision 6 of Minn. Stat. § 160.21.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
4. Job Openings
Temporary: Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate
The OSA is hiring an Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate. As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this position is responsible for the administrative process of formatting Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Adobe Acrobat files to produce audit and other reports for clarity and to meet accessibility requirements. The position will also provide organizational and technical support to division staff for the completion, release and publication of reports and other documents for the OSA’s Audit Practice Division.
This is a full-time, temporary position that will end no later than May 31, 2026 and is not eligible for telework.
The job posting will close on November 18, 2025.
Local Government Auditor (St. Paul)
The OSA is hiring two Local Government Auditor positions based in St. Paul
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor (Duluth)
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor position based in Duluth.
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor (Moorhead)
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor position based in Moorhead.
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor (Mankato)
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor position based in Mankato.
As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in the audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.
Start date of January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 24, 2025.
Local Government Auditor, Senior
The OSA is hiring a Local Government Auditor, Senior. This Senior level auditor position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Start dates of approximately January 12, 2026, or after.
The job posting will close on November 25, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.