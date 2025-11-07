OSA Weekly Update - 11/7/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Deadline: Fire Relief Association Reporting Information

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Plowing Snow on Private Property

4. Job Openings

We’re hiring! The Office of the State Auditor is hiring Local Government Auditors in our Saint Paul, Duluth, Mankato and Moorhead offices. These entry-level positions are part of our Audit Practice Division, where you’ll conduct audits of Minnesota local governments and gain valuable hands-on experience in public sector accounting. Additionally, we have an opening for a Local Government Auditor, Senior in our Saint Paul office. The OSA is also hiring a temporary Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate. This role provides essential organizational and technical support to our Audit Practice Division. If you have any questions, contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff. 2. Deadline: Fire Relief Association Reporting Information Minnesota law requires forfeiture of fire state aid for relief associations that don’t submit all required reporting information to the OSA by November 30. This year, because the November 30 deadline falls on a Sunday, relief associations will have until December 1 to submit reports. If 2024 reporting forms are not fully received in our office on or before that date, the relief association’s 2025 state aid will be automatically forfeited, and the relief association will be ineligible for future state aid until the reporting forms are received. The OSA doesn’t have authority to grant filing extensions beyond the deadline. Check out our Reporting Compliance Dashboard to view the status of relief association report submissions and see a relief association's status in meeting its requirements with the OSA to qualify for fire state aid. If you have questions regarding reporting requirements or need access to online reporting forms, contact the Pension Division at pension@osa.state.mn.us or (651) 282-6110.

Counties and towns have statutory authority to remove snow from private property. The county or town must be paid not less than the cost of the snow removal, and the work must not “unduly delay or interfere” with the removal of snow from public highways under the county or town's jurisdiction. The relevant statute is Minn. Stat. § 160.21.

Some statutes relating to snow removal from roadways apply to specific entities, such as the statute for St. Louis County found at Minn. Stat. § 383C.234. Cities should consult with their attorneys to clarify the scope of their authority to remove snow from private property.

Additionally, counties, towns and cities have specific authority to adopt an annual resolution to remove snow from certain unopened or private roads in uncompleted subdivisions. The provision is found in subdivision 6 of Minn. Stat. § 160.21.