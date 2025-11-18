Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against Round Rock ISD, Leander ISD, and the members of their respective Boards of Trustees for openly refusing to comply with Texas law requiring public schools to display donated copies of the Ten Commandments in each classroom.

“These rogue ISD officials and board members blatantly disregarded the will of Texas voters who expect the legal and moral heritage of our state to be displayed in accordance with the law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD chose to defy a clear statutory mandate, and this lawsuit makes clear that no district may ignore Texas law without consequence.”

Despite receiving privately donated copies that fully meet the law's specifications, both districts have refused to display them. Round Rock ISD confirmed its refusal in a September 15, 2025, email from its General Counsel. The petition notes that although a federal district court has temporarily enjoined enforcement of the law for eleven specific districts involved in litigation, that order does not apply to Round Rock ISD or Leander ISD. By refusing to display the donated Ten Commandments copies, the districts are not only violating state law but also ignoring the will of Texans.

Attorney General Paxton also recently sued Galveston ISD after its school board voted to blatantly ignore Texas law by not displaying donated copies of the Ten Commandments.

