Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) to the United States Tennis Association (“USTA”) Texas league as part of his investigation to determine if the organization has violated Texas law by allowing biological males to participate in women’s matches.

“We will defeat the radical left, which is obsessed with crushing the dreams of so many girls by allowing men to compete against women in sports,” said Attorney General Paxton. “If USTA is allowing biological males in women’s matches and misleading players about who they are competing against, my office will take all necessary action within our power to defend Texas women and girls.”

The CID requires USTA Texas to produce policies, procedures, and documentation regarding biological male participation in women’s events, including how athletes are notified about delusional men competing under the guise of calling themselves “transgender” competitors. The Office of the Attorney General will review whether these practices violate Texas’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act or other consumer protection laws. USTA has sued the OAG and challenged the CID.

Attorney General Paxton has taken an aggressive stance against allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports. This suit follows numerous legal actions that his office has taken against athletic organizations, including the NCAA and U.S. Masters Swimming, and school boards, including Dallas ISD, to protect the integrity of girls’ sports.