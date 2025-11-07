Council Approves PERG Grant

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council voted to approve a grant order transmitted by Mayor Wu authorizing the City of Boston to accept and expend $99,476 through the Pipeline Emergency Response Grant (PERG), awarded by the United States Department of Transportation. The grant will be administered by the Boston Fire Department.

Referred to the Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice on October 22, 2025, Docket #1833 authorizes funding to enhance emergency response capabilities for high-consequence areas in the city, particularly near a high-pressure natural gas transmission pipeline in the West Roxbury neighborhood.

The funding will allow the Fire Department to train 203 firefighters, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and purchase specialized equipment to improve early detection and response. Planned activities include an 8-hour command-level training for 78 chief officers and HazMat specialists, a multi-agency tabletop exercise involving the Fire Department, Police, Emergency Management, and pipeline operators, and the acquisition of equipment to support these efforts.

These initiatives will help protect people, property, and the environment – particularly in areas with vulnerable populations and critical infrastructure such as the V.A. hospital, schools, and residential housing.