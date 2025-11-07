November 7, 2025 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Veterans Day Parade, Salute to Service – Saturday, November 8, 2025

The Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Copley Square. The parade route is Boylston Street, left onto Tremont Street (counter flow to vehicular traffic), straight onto Cambridge Street ending at City Hall Plaza.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street(s):

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Walnut Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Hereford Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to New Chardon Street

BEACON HILL

Girls on the Run Road Race, Fall Celebration – Sunday, November 16, 2025

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, the Girls on the Run will be taking place. The race starts at 9:00 a.m. on Charles Street, heading southerly, taking a right onto Boylston Street, then a right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Center Gate.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street(s):

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Spruce Street

Beacon Street - North side (opposite the Public Garden), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Camp Harbor View 5K – Saturday, November 22, 2025

On Saturday, November 22, 2025, the annual running of the Camp Harbor View 5K will take place leaving from Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common, taking a left onto Beacon Street, a left onto Arlington Street, a right onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street(s):

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Beacon Street - South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

NEWMARKET SQUARE ROADWORK

The Boston Transportation Department will be making some adjustments to Massachusetts Avenue between Theodore Glynn Way and Magazine Street. To accommodate the work, the existing flexposts and protective concrete barriers will be temporarily removed from the road in order for restriping to happen effectively. Additional cautionary signage will also be installed as part of this effort. The contractor expects to do the majority of the work overnight to minimize impacts to Newmarket's commercial circulation. We expect the work to take about two weeks to complete, at which point separation materials will be restored to protect the bike infrastructure. Please take notice of, and act in accordance with, any new signage posted at this location.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

ROXBURY

B.A.A. Half Marathon – Sunday, November 9, 2025

The Boston Athletic Association will be running their annual Half Marathon event on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The angled parking spaces next to Playstead Field should be posted with a two day restriction to assist with the set-up for the event. The route has some changes for 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Tuesday on the following street: