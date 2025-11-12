Live Fowl Permit Information

Step 1: Prepare Necessary Documents

Before applying, you must gather the following documents and information:

Completed Application Form: A signed application for a permit to keep live fowl.

Coop/Hen House Sketch: A detailed sketch of the proposed coop, including its dimensions and distance from all buildings on your property and neighboring properties. The coop must be located in the rear yard and set back at least five feet from property lines.

Abutter Information: The names and addresses of the nearest property abutters, who will have an opportunity to comment on your application during the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) hearing.

Maintenance Plan: A detailed written plan outlining how the coop and run will be kept clean and maintained to prevent odors, unsanitary conditions, and attraction of rodents. This includes the cleaning schedule, bedding material use, and waste composting methods.

Property Owner Permission (if applicable): If you are not the property owner, you will need written consent from the owner. If the property has three or more families, the owner must live on the premises unless they provide written consent.

Certificate of Occupancy (if applicable): A copy of the Certificate of Occupancy for the property may be required.

Step 2: Submit the Application

You can begin the application process online or in person at the ISD offices located at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

Online Portal: Use the Environmental Health Licensing Portal to submit documents and track your application.

Use the Environmental Health Licensing Portal to submit documents and track your application. In-Person: Visit the ISD office to submit all required paperwork.

Step 3: ISD Review and Inspection

Once the required documents are received, the application will be reviewed by both the Building and Health Divisions of the ISD. An inspector will need to schedule an on-site inspection to ensure that your proposed setup meets all the requirements outlined in Article 89, particularly concerning sanitation, construction, and location.

Step 4: Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) Process

A crucial step in the process is appearing before the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA). The ZBA will vet your request and make a final determination.

During this process, direct abutters to your property will be notified and given the opportunity to present comments or concerns, in support or opposition, regarding your plan to keep hens.

The ZBA's decision determines whether the permit is granted.

Step 5: Permit Issuance

If the ZBA approves your application and you have met all the necessary building and health requirements, the ISD Health Division will issue the Use of Premises permit. The permit is typically valid until December 31st of the year it was issued, and must be renewed annually.

For any questions, you can contact the Boston Inspectional Services Department at 617-635-5300 or isd@boston.gov.