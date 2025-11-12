Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey Tournament begins on December 5

Youth hockey teams from across Boston will hit the ice to compete for the title of “Boston’s Best” at the 2025 Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey Tournament starting on December 5.

Youth hockey teams from across Boston will hit the ice to compete for the title of “Boston’s Best” at the 2025 Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey Tournament. Hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department with support from the Boston Bruins Foundation and P&G Gillette, this exciting event celebrates community, sportsmanship, and the city’s love for hockey.

The tournament begins December 5th, featuring 134 games across nine rinks citywide. Nearly 1,500 youth hockey players representing seven programs — Allston-Brighton, S.C.O.R.E. Boston, Charlestown, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Parkway, and South Boston—will compete for the 31st Annual Mayor’s Cup title in 15 divisions.

“Youth sports are critical in ensuring young people across the city take part in team activities to build relationships and remain healthy and active,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m excited to see Boston’s young athletes represent their communities as they play for the 2025 ‘Boston’s Best’ title.”

Spectators can experience the tournament at these ice rinks: Bajko Rink, Hyde Park; The Edward T. Barry Rink, UMass Boston Dorchester; Murphy Rink, South Boston; O'Neil Rink, Charlestown; Reilly Rink, Brighton; Roche Arena, West Roxbury; Walter Brown Arena, Boston University; and Conte Forum, Boston College.

The Mayor’s Cup would not be possible without the support of Boston College, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the University of Massachusetts Boston, Boston University and FMC Ice Sports. Thank you to all of the youth hockey directors, board members, coaches, parents, and athletes who take part.

For a full game schedule, go to boston.gov/parks-sports.

