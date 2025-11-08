Chicago Marketing Executive Kate Rosecrans Discusses How Digital Is Transforming Hospitality

Kate Rosecrans with other Industry Leaders

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, Kate Rosecrans, a Chicago-based Director of Marketing and hospitality marketing executive, is helping redefine how restaurants connect with their guests in a digital-first era. With consumer behavior shifting rapidly online, Rosecrans says the future of hospitality marketing lies in data-driven storytelling, personalization, and measurable digital engagement, not traditional print campaigns.

“Hospitality is built on emotion and experience, but the modern guest starts that experience online,” said Kate Rosecrans, who oversees marketing strategy for several Chicago restaurant concepts. “Print once held the power to influence dining decisions, but now, every impression, click, and conversion can be tracked, optimized, and personalized. That’s where the growth is.”

Data Drives Digital Strategy

According to a 2025 Statista report, over 82% of U.S. consumers now discover new restaurants digitally, whether through social media, Google Maps, or influencer content — a 37% increase from 2020. Meanwhile, print advertising in the restaurant sector has declined by more than 45% in the past five years.

“The ROI on digital is undeniable,” Rosecrans adds. “Platforms like Google, Meta, and TikTok not only allow us to target specific audiences but also to analyze how they behave, how they browse, what they share, what compels them to book. That’s data that print could never offer.”

Beyond Ads: Building Digital Communities

Rosecrans emphasizes that the strongest hospitality brands are no longer defined solely by their interiors or menus, but by the online communities that form around them. Chicago restaurants have increasingly embraced influencer partnerships, paid social campaigns, and email remarketing to build brand loyalty and extend the guest experience beyond the dining room.

“It’s not about abandoning hospitality, it’s about expanding it,” Rosecrans said. “We’re creating spaces online where guests feel seen and connected before they ever walk through the door. That’s powerful.”

Chicago at the Forefront

As Chicago’s restaurant scene continues to compete nationally, its marketing leaders are driving innovation. With platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok becoming key discovery tools, Kate Rosecrans believes the next wave of growth will come from immersive digital experiences, including hyper-local targeting, interactive campaigns, and short-form storytelling that captures the essence of a brand in seconds.

“Chicago hospitality has always been about craft and creativity,” she said. “Now, our job is to make sure that artistry translates online, authentically, consistently, and with measurable impact.”

