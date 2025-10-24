The Brave Breed Project Names New Board Members and Expands Focus on Chicago and Minneapolis Shelters

TBBP proudly announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Lisa Goodell, Robert Shortman, Leigh Tate, and Katherine (Kate) Rosecrans. Kate Rosecrans at a TBBP volunteer center | Minneapolis, MN

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brave Breed Project, a compassion-driven advocacy and support initiative dedicated to giving bully breeds and other at-risk dogs the second chance they deserve, proudly announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Lisa Goodell, Robert Shortman, Leigh Tate, and Katherine (Kate) Rosecrans.

With shelters across the country facing unprecedented strain, The Brave Breed Project is initially focusing its impact efforts on Chicago, Illinois, and Minneapolis, Minnesota—two regions with some of the highest rates of overcrowding and underfunding in local animal shelters. Through these markets, the organization is building strong community networks of volunteers, fosters, and donors to create meaningful, measurable change for dogs most in need.

The Brave Breed Project provides essential supplies such as blankets, food, and treats to struggling shelters while actively working to move dogs from high-risk, kill shelters into loving foster or forever homes. The addition of Goodell, Shortman, Tate, and Rosecrans to the Board will help strengthen the organization’s leadership, advocacy reach, and community partnerships.

“We’re at a breaking point — not because these dogs have failed us, but because the system has failed them,” said Kate Rosecrans, newly appointed board member. “Shelters are overflowing, funding is dwindling, and bully breeds are paying the price. The Brave Breed Project was born from the belief that we can do better — that we must do better — for the dogs who’ve shown us nothing but loyalty, strength, and love.”

By focusing on Chicago and Minneapolis, The Brave Breed Project aims to establish a replicable model for community-based rescue collaboration — one that can expand to additional cities nationwide in the coming years.

The Brave Breed Project is a compassion-driven advocacy and support initiative dedicated to giving bully breeds and other at-risk dogs the second chance they deserve. Through a growing network of volunteers, fosters, and donors, the organization provides critical resources to underfunded shelters in Chicago, IL, and Minneapolis, MN, helping move dogs from high-risk environments into loving homes. Together, The Brave Breed Project turns compassion into action — one brave breed at a time.

