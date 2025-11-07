Monolith Technologies, Inc. Announces ShopSavvy Assistant Enhanced Deep Research Shopping Feature

Deep Research examines customer reviews, ratings, and current sales to help you make the best product choice tailored to your specific needs. ShopSavvy allows you to tailor research to your specific situation and needs- scouring customer reviews for insights and issue reports. Deep Research studies patterns of sales history for product you research and competitors to find the best deal and predict the next sale.

SAN FRANCSICO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopSavvy Assistant today launched its Enhanced Deep Research Shopping Feature, a comprehensive AI-powered suite designed to help consumers find not just the lowest prices, but the best products at the best value. The feature combines hidden discount discovery, quality indexing, sale prediction, and local inventory search into a unified shopping intelligence experience.ShopSavvy Assistant's Deep Research capabilities go beyond traditional price comparison, uncovering discounts, coupons, and special offers that consumers might otherwise miss. The feature also identifies eligible credit card rewards and manufacturer rebates, presenting users with a complete picture of total savings opportunities."Deep Research is about giving shoppers the complete story," said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. "We're not just showing you the lowest price today—we're showing you how to save the most over the life of your purchase through hidden discounts, credit card rewards, and rebates that most people never discover."Product Quality Indexing and Intelligent RecommendationsShopSavvy Assistant indexes hundreds of thousands of related products and ranks them by quality across key performance metrics for every category. By analyzing consumer reviews and relative pricing trends, ShopSavvy compares competing items and highlights the best deals available, ensuring users find the most suitable product at the right value."If there's a higher quality TV or Tablet available for significantly less money, ShopSavvy will tell you," Marsh explained. "Our Quality Index prevents users from overpaying for features they don't need or settling for inferior products when better alternatives exist at lower prices."Comprehensive Sale Prediction and Timing IntelligenceShopSavvy analyzes historical retailer sales patterns to forecast upcoming discounts and potential savings. By examining past sales data for the specific product users are interested in, ShopSavvy predicts when it's likely to go on sale next and how much they'll save by waiting—eliminating the guesswork from purchase timing decisions.Local Search and In-Store AvailabilityThe Enhanced Deep Research Feature includes local store search capabilities, allowing users to quickly check which nearby retailers have their desired item in stock. ShopSavvy also surfaces refurbished options and verified pre-owned listings, expanding the universe of available choices and potential savings."These four capabilities working together create a fundamentally different shopping experience," said John S. Boyd, CEO of Monolith Technoligies. "Consumers gain unprecedented transparency into product quality, historical pricing patterns, hidden savings opportunities, and real-time inventory availability. It's shopping intelligence that truly empowers purchase decisions."ShopSavvy Assistant's Enhanced Deep Research Shopping Feature is available now to all users across iOS, Android, and web platforms. The feature represents Monolith Technologies' ongoing commitment to providing independent, consumer-centric shopping solutions that prioritize value and transparency over algorithmic manipulation or advertiser interests.For more information about ShopSavvy Assistant's Enhanced Deep Research Shopping Feature, please visit ShopSavvy.com or contact our media relations department.About Monolith TechnologiesMonolith Technologies, Inc. was founded by the original co-founders and early team behind ShopSavvy, including Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd. Monolith builds consumer apps that power mobile commerce, expanding choice and transparency beyond dominant platforms.About ShopSavvyShopSavvy is a leading independent mobile shopping community with tens of millions of downloads. It aggregates product data, prices, deals, ratings, and reviews from retailers, partners, and its community to deliver unbiased, comprehensive product search and comparison.

