DPS Set to Deploy Nine Newly Graduated K-9 Teams Across Texas

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly graduates nine new K-9 teams and four certified K-9 Tech Trainers, who are now set to deploy across Texas. These teams will serve as a critical resource in enhancing public safety, supporting narcotics and explosive detection, tracking operations and broader law enforcement efforts.

“Our K-9 teams are an integral part of the DPS family and play a vital role in our mission to protect and serve the people of Texas,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Whether they are detecting explosives, tracking fugitives or uncovering drugs, these dogs and their handlers demonstrate extraordinary dedication and courage every day. Their work not only enhances our operational capabilities but also represents the very best of our commitment to keeping Texas safe.”

DPS houses one of the nation’s top K-9 programs, consisting of 100 total personnel, including 85 handlers. This includes 56 narcotics detection, 15 explosives detection and 14 tracking K-9s. The teams include several German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers and a Vizsla.

DPS has one of the longest training programs in the nation. Each of the K-9 teams graduating today completed a rigorous nine-week training program with six weeks of pre-training solely for the K-9s. Training was conducted by highly experienced K-9 trainers, who bring years of expertise in K-9 behavior and tactical operations. These trainers are dedicated to shaping both handlers and their K-9 partners into cohesive, effective teams capable of excelling in high-pressure situations. Their rigorous training is designed to meet the utmost standard of operational readiness and public safety excellence.

K-9 Tech Trainer Certifications

This class includes three individuals earning their certification as K-9 Tech Trainers. To become certified, individuals must be TCOLE-approved instructors and complete 250 credit hours in a specific discipline. These certified trainers play a critical role in the foundation of the K-9 class, leading the initial six weeks of pre-training before dogs are matched with their handlers. During the school, Tech Trainers oversee daily instruction, assist in leading the class and maintain detailed evaluations to track progress. They are also responsible for managing the use and accountability of training aids. Their expertise ensures that each K-9 team reaches the highest standards of preparation before entering the field.

K-9 Narcotics Detection Team

This graduating class includes six teams trained in narcotics detection, a critical asset for DPS. These K-9s are trained to detect a wide range of controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Through rigorous training, these K-9s are conditioned to operate in high-pressure environments such as vehicle searches, package inspections and large-scale criminal investigations. Working alongside their handlers, these K-9s will assist in identifying hidden drug caches, disrupting trafficking networks and removing dangerous substances from Texas communities. Their contributions will go beyond enforcement, serving as a deterrent to criminal activity and reinforcing DPS’ commitment to protecting communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs.

K-9 Explosives Detection Team

This class has two teams trained in explosives detection, an essential capability that enhances DPS’ ability to safeguard public spaces and critical infrastructure. These K-9s are trained to detect a wide range of explosive odors, including commercial, military and homemade explosives. Through extensive scenario-based training, teams are prepared to work in high-risk environments such as schools, large-scale public events and government facilities. Their keen detection skills and calm composure under pressure enable them to identify potential threats before they can cause harm. Their precision, discipline and unwavering focus make them a trusted line of defense in DPS’ ongoing mission to keep Texas safe.

K-9 Tracking Team

The class also includes one team trained in advanced tracking techniques, a vital resource for locating missing persons and fugitives. K-9 Stark is trained to follow human scent trails over long distances and through challenging terrains such as deserts, brush, urban areas and waterways. With the longest DPS track ever recorded at 16 miles, this level of long-distance tracking demonstrates the department’s commitment to maintaining a world-class K-9 program. Whether it be locating a missing child in the woods or tracking down a murder suspect on the run, K-9 Stark and his handler will be invaluable resources in high-stakes search and rescue operations and DPS missions.

Handlers for all disciplines leave educated on K-9 health awareness and medical care techniques to ensure the safety of their K-9 partners while in harsh environments. These K-9 teams and their handlers undergo grueling training to reach the highest level of skills and readiness, preparing them to face the challenges of protecting Texas communities.

Click here to view pictures from the training and graduation ceremony.

