Userlytics Launches Redesigned Data Analysis Engine, Latest in Series of Upgrades to Its Remote Testing Platform

Introducing the All-New Userlytics Data Analysis Experience

New capabilities accelerate insight-to-design workflows, helping enterprises act on customer feedback with greater clarity and speed

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Userlytics, a global leader in remote UX research, recently announced the launch of its redesigned Data Analysis experience, marking a significant improvement and milestone in the company's mission to transform how organizations visualize, analyze & extract user insights. This release follows the successful launch of Video Analysis 2.0, Immersive Android Testing, and Extended Design Services, collectively establishing a comprehensive research-to-design platform that enables organizations to accelerate product improvements with greater confidence and precision.The enhanced platform addresses a critical enterprise challenge: bridging the gap between user research insights and actionable design implementation. By continuously improving its current offering, Userlytics empowers teams to reduce time to market while minimizing costly development rework."These platform enhancements represent our commitment to ensuring actionable insight extraction is seamless and easy," said Alejandro Rivas-Micoud, CEO of Userlytics. "By delivering state-of-the-art user testing insight tools, immersive testing capabilities, and design services, we're enabling enterprises to optimize user experience through rapid fire user feedback and validated product improvements at scale."Comprehensive Platform Enhancements Drive Authentic User Research and ResultsNew Data Analysis Experience: The fully reimagined Data Analysis module helps teams uncover the “why” behind user behavior with unprecedented clarity. Highlights include: clearer, smarter, and more accessible experience for analyzing user testing data. The new Metrics section also includes a brand-new dendrogram feature to visualize card sorting results—a powerful new way to validate information architecture decisions.Video Analysis 2.0: The enhanced Video Analysis workspace delivers streamlined review capabilities with enterprise-grade collaboration features, including interactive, color-coded timelines providing real-time AI based sentiment visualization; speaker-labeled transcripts with inline editing and direct annotation; advanced search across transcripts, activities, and highlights; and instant clip creation with shareable highlight compilations for stakeholder sharing of insights.Immersive Android Testing: Userlytics' Immersive Mode extends full-screen prototype testing to Android devices, eliminating browser interface elements to simulate authentic native application environments. The release includes multi-prototype testing within a single research session, as well as seamless integration with leading design platforms including Figma, Sketch, Adobe, Marvel App, Framer, Axure RP, and Proto.io.Extended Design Services: The introduction of Extended Design Services bridges the critical gap between research insights and implementation-ready design deliverables. Through strategic partnerships, including advanced quantitative research capabilities via Alchemer, Userlytics now offers comprehensive research-to-design support:● Annotated mockups with targeted UI improvement recommendations● Low-fidelity wireframes visualizing structural and navigational optimizations● Interactive Figma prototypes for pre-development flow validation● Advanced quantitative research methodologies including MaxDiff, semantic differential analysis, and conjoint analysis, to name a few.Unlike point solutions that address isolated aspects of the research process, the holistic mixed method Userlytics UX testing platform and expert services support the complete research-to-design lifecycle. This comprehensive approach enables enterprises to capture authentic user behavior, extract actionable insights, and deliver design-ready recommendations that have an immediate impact on business results."In today's competitive landscape, customer insight has evolved from optional to foundational," said Jorge Baez, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Userlytics. "Every enhancement we’ve released is designed to elevate how teams capture, understand, and act on user feedback.”These launches build on Userlytics’ momentum in delivering trusted, real-time human and AI based insights at scale, supporting use cases across product innovation, design validation, marketing optimization, and customer journey workflows.

