Userlytics Delivers Major Platform Releases in Early 2026, Advancing AI-Driven UX Research

Userlytics — global leader in remote UX research Userlytics' Automated Annotations instantly generates AI-powered session highlights, complete with timestamps and sentiment tags, so research teams spend less time reviewing recordings and more time acting on findings. The Userlytics Annotations dashboard surfaces AI-generated findings from a single study, each tagged by sentiment and available to play as a clip, giving research teams a complete, scannable picture of every session.

New AI Insights and AI Annotations features collapse days of manual analysis into minutes, with every output fully traceable to real participant session data

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Userlytics, a global leader in remote UX research, today announced the completion of major AI-related platform releases in early 2026: AI Insights and Automated Annotations. Together, these releases represent a decisive step toward fully AI-augmented UX research, combining intelligent automation with human oversight and control, by ensuring that every insight and AI-generated highlight reels can be confidently traced back to real user data from sessions and if necessary edited.These AI product launches address one of the most persistent challenges in user research: the gap between collecting rich qualitative data and extracting trustworthy insights at scale. As organizations seek to embed user testing and user experience insights across product, design, marketing, and executive teams, Userlytics is positioning its platform as the intelligent operating system for customer understanding, built to be accessible to researchers and non-researchers alike.“We're investing heavily in AI across the platform, but with a non-negotiable principle: every piece of automation must be confidently traceable back to the raw user data gathered from real sessions,” said Alejandro Rivas-Micoud, CEO of Userlytics. “These releases are just the beginning of a series of updates that will redefine UX research as a category. We’re building toward a world where everyone in the organization, not just dedicated researchers, can run user testing easily and confidently, and trust the insights that come back.”Intelligent Research Grounded in Real DataAI Insights: A brand-new conversational AI workspace built directly into the Userlytics platform , AI Insights transforms how teams interact with study results. Rather than manually scrubbing through hours of session recordings, researchers can now ask natural-language questions and receive concise, data-driven answers in seconds.AI Annotations: AI Annotations introduces an intelligent system that instantly identifies key moments from user sessions and automatically generates a stitched video compilation of all identified key moments, eliminating the need to watch entire sessions.The feature fundamentally accelerates the path from raw session data to documented findings. Teams retain full control to edit AI-generated timestamps and tags, add manual observations alongside automated findings, and delete irrelevant suggestions. Additionally, every AI-generated annotation appears chronologically with precise timestamps, summaries, and sentiment tags, clearly labeled as AI-generated and fully editable.“Every feature we’ve shipped this year is designed around a single idea: the platform should do the heavy lifting so researchers can focus on what matters: understanding their users,” said Mauri Torra, Product Manager at Userlytics. “With AI Insights and Automated Annotations, we’ve collapsed what used to take days of manual analysis into workflows that deliver answers in minutes, without ever losing the connection to real participant data.”A Platform Built for the Expanding UX Research CategoryUnlike point solutions that address isolated aspects of the research process, Userlytics’ integrated user testing platform supports the complete research lifecycle, from study design and participant recruitment through data collection, AI-powered analysis, and stakeholder-ready deliverables. The 2026 releases reinforce the company’s vision of making UX research a company-wide capability, not a bottleneck owned by a single team.These launches build on Userlytics’ momentum from 2025, which saw the introduction of Video Analysis 2.0, the redesigned Data Analysis experience, Immersive Android Testing, enhanced Figma integration, and extended Design Services. Together, the continued pace of innovation positions Userlytics as the platform of choice for enterprises seeking trusted, AI-augmented human insights at scale.About UserlyticsUserlytics is a global leader in remote UX research, providing an all-in-one platform for qualitative and quantitative user testing and a global proprietary panel of millions of participants in over 79 countries. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Userlytics enables organizations to capture authentic user behavior, extract AI-powered insights, and deliver design-ready recommendations that drive measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.userlytics.com

AI Tools For UX Research | Userlytics

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