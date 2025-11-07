Vantage Data Centers to Invest $2 Billion in Stafford County

RICHMOND, VA — Vantage Data Centers will invest $2 billion to construct a new, state-of-the-art data center campus in Stafford County. At full capacity, the project will create 50 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

Located just over an hour from Vantage’s three existing Virginia campuses in Northern Virginia, the new campus — dubbed VA4 — will house three data centers on 82 acres, totaling approximately 929,000 square feet, bringing the company's statewide capacity to 782MW with a combined investment of approximately $8 billion. The campus will be built to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification and in alignment with Vantage’s “sustainable by design” blueprint, operating with a closed-loop chilled water system that minimizes the need for large volumes of water for cooling and supports Vantage’s industry-leading low water usage effectiveness. The new campus will feature liquid-to-liquid cooling with CDU-based equipment capable of handling 100% of IT workloads. The first building is scheduled to open in late 2027.

“Thanks to companies like Vantage, Virginia is leading the world into a future powered by the limitless possibilities of artificial intelligence,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With this $2 billion in investment, Vantage is paving the way for a stronger Stafford County and a stronger Virginia. This project reflects our commitment to innovation, job creation, and economic growth — and it’s another example of how Virginia is winning for families and businesses alike.”

“As AI promises to transform the way we live and work, data center development like Vantage’s VA4 campus are placing Virginia at the center of it all,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “By moving at the speed of business, we are ensuring that these centers can begin serving communities and providing vital revenue for many years to come.”

“Fredericksburg offered a significant opportunity for Vantage to serve our customers seeking capacity and access to the resources of Data Center Alley,” said Vantage Data Centers North America President Dana Adams. “The region’s proximity to major metros, access to robust infrastructure, and growing technology ecosystem make it an ideal location to meet skyrocketing demand. Virginia has been a cornerstone of Vantage’s North American growth since we first entered the market in 2017, and we’re pleased to expand our presence to Fredericksburg—helping establish it as a meaningful digital hub while contributing to the region’s economic growth and technological advancements.”

Launching in 2010 with just one data center in California, Vantage has since expanded to more than 30 campuses across five continents. This expansion marks the company’s first project in the Greater Fredericksburg region. Vantage is eligible for Data Center Sales and Use Tax exemptions on qualifying computer equipment and enabling software.