Institute for Mobility and Longevity & Gardner Orthopedics Welcome Dr. Ramires as 2025–2026 Adult Reconstruction Fellow

Dr. Luciano Ramires, 2025–2026 Adult Reconstruction Fellow

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ortho Florida Adult Reconstruction Fellowship Program, a collaboration between the Institute for Mobility and Longevity (IML) and Gardner Orthopedics , a leading orthopedic practice in Fort Myers, announced the appointment of Dr. Luciano Ramires as its 2025–2026 Adult Reconstruction Fellow.Located in Fort Myers, one of the nation’s highest-volume regions for joint arthroplasty, the fellowship provides elite surgical exposure to both primary and complex revision arthroplasty, including direct anterior, osteotomy-based, augmented, and custom implant approaches. The program is uniquely structured at the intersection of private practice and nonprofit research, offering fellows a real-world training environment not often found in academic hospital systems.Dr. Luciano Ramires is an experienced orthopedic surgeon from Brazil with more than two decades of clinical expertise in sports medicine, joint preservation, and complex reconstructive surgery. He previously served as team physician for a professional soccer club in Brazil for 12 years and has dedicated his career to helping athletes and active individuals maintain long-term mobility and joint health.This fellowship reflects the Institute for Mobility and Longevity’s (IML) long-standing commitment to support and further the study and treatment of bone and joint health, orthopedic technology, patient mobility which leads to improved quality of life and added longevity for these patients.Founded in 1987 by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. William Andrew Hodge, the Institute for Mobility and Longevity is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving mobility and quality of life through cutting-edge research, clinical innovation, and global education partnerships in musculoskeletal medicine.“We established this fellowship to train the next generation of leaders in mobility, longevity, and joint reconstruction,” said Dr. William Andrew Hodge, Founder of the Institute for Mobility and Longevity. “Dr. Ramires brings an outstanding international background and a deep commitment to preserving quality of life for patients which is perfectly aligned with the mission of this program and the future of our field.”Fellows participate in a one-year, high-volume clinical immersion that includes direct surgical experience, advanced case planning, exposure to complex revision arthroplasty, and hands-on involvement in private practice operations including patient flow optimization, coding, surgical efficiencies, and procedural innovation. The fellowship also offers access to biomechanical research, multicenter studies, and opportunities for publication and national presentation.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Ramires to Fort Myers,” said Dr. Madhish Patel of Gardner Orthopedics. “His career reflects a clear dedication to active patient outcomes, longevity-focused treatment, and surgical excellence which is a perfect match for the caliber of training and innovation this fellowship was created to support.”With more than 20 years of international surgical experience, Dr. Luciano Ramires now begins the next chapter of his career with a dedication to advanced, patient-centered orthopedic care.“My entire career has been dedicated to helping patients stay active, mobile, and free from pain,” said Dr. Luciano Ramires, 2025–2026 Adult Reconstruction Fellow. “This fellowship offers the rare combination of surgical innovation, real-world patient care, and ongoing research — all within a program deeply aligned with improving quality of life. It is an honor to train under such experienced surgeons.”About Gardner Orthopedics:Gardner Orthopedics is a patient-centered orthopedic practice in Fort Myers, Florida, dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and educating adult patients with joint, muscle, and sports-related conditions. Led by board-certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ronald Gardner, the practice offers a full spectrum of care including regenerative medicine, imaging services, orthopedic rehabilitation, and advanced orthopedic surgery, with an emphasis on both surgical and non-surgical solutions. Patients experience a warm and supportive care environment from consultation to recovery, with services available in Polish, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and French. Learn more at https://gardnerorthopedics.com/ About the Institute for Mobility and Longevity (IML):The Institute for Mobility and Longevity (IML) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare organization dedicated to advancing bone and joint health, orthopedic technology, and long-term mobility to improve patients' quality of life. Founded in 1987 by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. William Andrew Hodge, IML supports innovation through clinical research, physician education, and the development of next-generation treatments and medical technologies. IML has helped tens of thousands of individuals worldwide regain mobility and independence through its commitment to excellence, scientific advancement, and real-world patient impact. Learn more at https://institute-mobility-longevity.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.