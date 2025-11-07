OSCE Special Representative on Youth, Peace and Security visits Tashkent to promote youth dialogue and cooperation

5 – 6 November 2025, Santeri Leinonen, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Youth, Peace and Security, visited Tashkent to deepen dialogue on the positive, active and inclusive role of young people in the efforts towards sustainable peace and security.

During a full day of meetings, Mr. Leinonen met with representatives of the Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan, Nordic International University and the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, as well as with young representatives of civil society

At the Youth Affairs Agency, discussions focused on strengthening youth participation in policy-making and peacebuilding, highlighting shared priorities in empowering young people as drivers of positive change.

Mr. Leinonen visited Nordic International University and the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, where he presented the outcomes of the OSCE Chairpersonship Youth Forum, held in Helsinki in late July 2025. Young people from across the OSCE region – including Uzbekistan – contributed to shaping the OSCE-wide Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) Roadmap to be launched under Finland’s OSCE Chairpersonship. He also shared Finland’s experience in youth cooperation and the process of drafting the country’s National Action Plans on YPS, followed by an open exchange with students and members of university youth and diplomatic clubs about the role of youth in fostering peace, dialogue and mutual understanding.

The visit concluded with a meeting with young civil society representatives, where participants discussed opportunities for regional collaboration and youth-led initiatives.

Reflecting on his visit, Santeri Leinonen said: “Meeting so many active and committed young people here in Tashkent has been truly inspiring. Their energy, creativity and dedication to building bridges across communities are at the heart of sustainable peace. Strengthening youth cooperation across regions and cultures is essential to creating a more inclusive and secure future for all. Field visits have been most rewarding part in my role as Special Representative.”

Throughout the day, discussions highlighted how Uzbekistan’s young people are taking an active role in shaping their communities and contributing to regional cooperation – a reflection of the shared spirit of the Youth, Peace and Security agenda across the OSCE area.