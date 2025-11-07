Attorney General Ken Paxton will speak at an event hosted by the University of Houston chapter of Turning Point USA alongside Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on Tuesday, November 11.

“I’m proud and excited to stand alongside Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to encourage the next generation of conservative leaders at the University of Houston,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas college campuses should be places of open debate, not indoctrination. I applaud these young conservatives at the University of Houston who have the courage to speak truth boldly, defend freedom, and challenge the leftist echo chambers that try to silence them.”

The event is open to the public, with preferred seating for students. University of Houston students, alumni, and members of the community are encouraged to attend to hear from the Attorney General, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and other conservative leaders.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 11, in the Theater in Student Center South, Room 103. The address is 4455 University Drive, Houston, Texas 77004. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. CT, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.

To cover the event, media must RSVP to [email protected].