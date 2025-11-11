Not Guilty Verdict Ends High-Profile Case Against Former Pevely Officer

Missouri Criminal Defense Law Firm Attorney Matthew Brown Attorney Andrew Russek

Former Pevely Officer Steven Roth was found not guilty on Oct. 28, 2025, of property damage charges from an Aug. 3, 2024, on-duty incident.

This was not an act of aggression but a measured response aimed at protecting the community.” — Attorney Matthew Brown

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case number: 24JE-CR02372-01. Jefferson County, Missouri.

Former Pevely Police Officer Steven Roth was found not guilty by a Jefferson County jury on October 28, 2025. Mr. Roth was charged with property damage stemming from an on-duty incident on August 3, 2024.

Mr. Roth reached out to the criminal defense attorneys at Combs Waterkotte to represent him. Attorneys Matthew Brown and Andrew Russek of Combs Waterkotte represented Mr. Roth throughout the proceedings. From the outset, Mr. Roth and his legal team maintained that his actions were a lawful and necessary part of his duties as a police officer, taken to protect public safety.

Evidence presented at trial showed that while directing traffic, Mr. Roth identified a potentially dangerous driver on Commercial Boulevard. Acting to ensure the safety of fellow officers, motorists, and himself, Mr. Roth used minimal force to stop the vehicle.

After Mr. Roth directed the driver to turn right at the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and Herky Horine Road in Pevely, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado followed that direction, reached the end of a line of traffic cones, then made a U-turn to go north on Commercial.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr. Roth struck the driver's side mirror with his baton and brought charges of property damage exceeding $750, a class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison. The defense maintained that Roth’s actions were a reasonable and necessary effort to prevent a potentially dangerous traffic situation.

“From day one, we asked the court and the jury to see this situation through Officer Roth’s perspective,” said Attorney Matthew Brown. “This was not an act of aggression but a measured response aimed at protecting the community. It is unfortunate that an officer dedicated to public safety was criminally charged for doing his job, but we are gratified that the jury recognized his actions for what they were — an attempt to keep the citizens of Pevely and Jefferson County safe.”

After a brief deliberation, the jury returned a not guilty verdict, fully acquitting Mr. Roth of all charges.

Best Criminal Defense Attorneys St. Louis, MO - Combs Waterkotte

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.