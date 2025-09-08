Attorney John Williams Joins Missouri Criminal Defense Firm Combs Waterkotte

Criminal Defense Attorney St Louis Combs Waterkotte Criminal Defense Law Firm Criminal Defense Attorneys in Missouri

Missouri Criminal Defense Firm, Combs Waterkotte, is proud to announce the addition of its newest Associate Attorney, John Williams.

John is deeply committed to protecting the rights and futures of his clients” — Chris Combs

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combs Waterkotte is proud to announce the addition of its newest Associate Attorney, John Williams. John began his legal career as a criminal defense attorney with the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office, where he gained significant courtroom experience representing clients facing criminal charges ranging from small misdemeanors to serious felony charges. He has served as lead criminal defense counsel in multiple jury trials, co-counsel in numerous others, and successfully defended clients at every stage of the Missouri criminal justice process.

Recognized for his diligence, preparation, and strategic mindset, John is deeply committed to protecting the rights and futures of his clients. As a Missouri criminal defense lawyer, he is passionate about providing aggressive and client-focused representation.

At Combs Waterkotte, John will continue his work as a trusted criminal defense lawyer, providing aggressive, client-focused representation to individuals charged with crimes across Missouri.

John’s addition further strengthens Combs Waterkotte’s reputation as Missouri’s premier criminal defense law firm, committed to delivering exceptional advocacy, results, and peace of mind for our clients.

We are excited to welcome John to the team and look forward to the impact he will make in continuing our mission of providing the highest level of criminal defense in Missouri.

