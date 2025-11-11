FGN Inc. Acquires Metameisters Spatial Learning Platform For Upskilling Commercial Driving & Construction Trades

AUSTIN, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FGN Inc., a Delaware corporation and leader in simulation-based esports and workforce development platforms, has announced the acquisition of the Metameisters Spatial Learning Platform from Mountainmiesters LLC, an Arizona-based immersive experience company.The acquisition reinforces FGN’s mission to close the skilled trades gap in Commercial Driving, Construction Equipment Operation, Fiber Optics and other industries that form the backbone of rural infrastructure and economic growth across America.Under the terms of the agreement, Metameisters platform and all related intellectual property, trademarks, and technology infrastructure are being acquired for an undisclosed number of FGN Inc. shares. The transaction enables FGN to expand its SIM Skills Development Platform, which combines gaming, simulation, and education to upskill the next generation of workers for high-demand technical careers.Simulation Gaming Meets Workforce Development“Simulation gaming isn’t just entertainment anymore, it’s a workforce engine,” said Darcy Lorincz, President of FGN Inc. “With the Metameisters IP, we’re connecting the worlds of gaming, broadband, and workforce development. Whether someone is learning to drive a commercial rig, operate a crane, or splice fiber, our simulation-based platform turns gaming time into learning time, helping upskill the workforce and fill the massive skilled labor shortage in rural communities.”Spatial Web Technology for Real-World UpskillingMetameisters is a Spatial Web learning platform designed for hands-on technical upskilling and certification. Learners engage in realistic 3D environments from truck driving routes and construction sites to fiber deployment operations, where their actions and performance data are tracked and analyzed using integrated AI systems.“We built Metameisters to make learning tangible, immersive, and measurable,” said Randall Crockett, CEO of Mountainmiesters. “FGN has the infrastructure and vision to scale that mission nationally. The platform gives gamers and students an exciting way to explore and upskill for high-paying trade careers in construction, transportation, and broadband all through play.”Closing the Skilled Trades Gap Through SimulationThe acquisition accelerates FGN’s rollout of its AI driven SIM Gaming Skills Development Platform, integrating machine learning and mixed reality with competitive gaming, certification pathways, and real-world upskilling outcomes. By partnering with broadband operators, workforce agencies, and schools, FGN will equip a new generation of technicians, drivers, and operators to meet the growing national demand for skilled labor.FGN’s Simulation Leagues include competition tracks in Construction, Trucking, Farming and soon, Fiber Construction, where gameplay performance maps directly to measurable competencies and job readiness.About FGN Inc.FGN Inc. is a Delaware corporation pioneering Gaming and Learning as a Service focused on simulation-based skills and workforce development. Its AI centered SIM Skills platform connects gamers, educators, and employers through immersive, game-driven experiences, preparing individuals for careers in broadband, commercial driving, construction, equipment operation, and other skilled trades.About Mountainmeisters LLCMountainmeisters LLC, based in Arizona, develops immersive spatial learning technologies and serious games. Its flagship Metameisters platform delivers Spatial Web-based, immersive simulation for virtual technical upskilling in real-world industries.Media ContactFGN Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.