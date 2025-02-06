WTFast Acquires Fiber Gaming Network to Empower Rural ISPs with Patented Gaming Technology

DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WTFast , the leading global gaming network and latency optimization platform, has officially acquired Fiber Gaming Network (FGN), a community-focused esports platform with a strong presence in rural America. This strategic acquisition merges FGN’s partnership of over 40 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and WTFast’s patented low-latency technology driven network, creating a unique Platform As a Service, designed to support competitive gaming and esports in rural service areas.With the global gaming audience surpassing 3.4 billion players, over 800 rural ISPs in America face increasing demand for high-performance network delivery to gamers in their communities. The integration of FGN's multi-tenant competition platform with WTFast's Gamers Private Network (GPN) empowers ISPs to attract and retain subscribers through improved gaming performance and exclusive community competitions.Gaming Without Limits—No matter where you are!The integrated platform will deliver low-latency, high-performance gaming experiences for both casual and competitive players. Harnessing WTFast’s network and AI driven optimization technology, gamers in rural regions can now compete on a national stage without lag, opening doors for participation and growth in national esports programs while driving local economic development, educational and digital entertainment initiatives.Robert Gilbert, Chief Operating Officer of Fiber Gaming Network, expressed excitement for the partnership. "FGN has always been about bringing communities together through gaming. By combining forces with WTFast, we're creating unprecedented opportunities for fiber providers to deliver premium gaming and esports experiences. This is a game-changer for rural America."WTFast President Darcy Lorincz, highlighted the acquisition's strategic importance. "With FGN's deep roots in community gaming, our network and advanced optimization technology, we're poised to revolutionize the gaming experience for millions of gamers in these communities across North America. FGN partners now have a competitive edge, offering subscribers something truly unique in gaming."Special Early Access ProgramAs part of this launch, WTFast are offering a limited-time ISP Partner Program with white-label solutions, including gaming network optimization. ISPs that enroll in the first quarter of 2025 will gain access to:Demo licenses for our latency reduction technology and network, improving customer satisfaction and driving broadband adoption.Additional and exclusive gaming competitions to further drive subscriber engagement.Revenue growth tools, including co-sponsored campaigns and gaming-influencer partnerships.Sign Up for Early Access Today!ISPs can learn more about the Enhanced Partner Program by contacting our team at sales@wtfast.com or reach out to us at http://business.wtfast.com/ Seize this opportunity to become a leader in gaming innovation and community engagement.Together, WTFast and FGN are leveling the playing field—connecting gamers everywhere to a world of competitive possibilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.