Elevate You Wellness & Aesthetics Partners with GetHairMD™ to Bring Advanced Hair Restoration Services to Dayton

Elevate You Wellness & Aesthetics Hosts Exclusive Two-Day Event Introducing GetHairMD™ Hair Restoration Services in Dayton, OH

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate You Wellness & Aesthetics is proud to announce its new partnership with GetHairMD™, a nationally recognized, physician-directed hair restoration program offering non-surgical, science-backed solutions for hair loss. This collaboration marks the introduction of advanced, results-driven hair restoration services to the Dayton community, expanding the practice’s commitment to comprehensive wellness and aesthetic care.

To celebrate the partnership, Elevate You Wellness & Aesthetics will host an exclusive two-day open house event on Tuesday and Wednesday November 11th and 12th 4-7PM, where guests can experience the latest in non-invasive hair restoration technology firsthand. The GetHairMD™ program offers real solutions for every stage of hair loss with no pain, no needles, and no downtime, helping both men and women regain confidence through healthier, fuller hair.

Event attendees will enjoy live demonstrations, light bites, libations, and exclusive savings, along with over $10,000 in raffle prizes. Each guest will also receive a complimentary HairMetrix™ Scan (valued at $200) to be scheduled for a future visit. The HairMetrix system provides an in-depth analysis of scalp and follicle health, allowing for precise, individualized treatment plans.

Local radio personalities DJ Nikki Montgomery (K99) and Jeff Stevens (Mixx 107.7) will help host the festivities, bringing music and community energy throughout the event.

“We’re thrilled to bring GetHairMD™ to Elevate You,” said Dr. Justin Arambasick, Lead Physician and Founder of Elevate You Wellness & Aesthetics. “This partnership allows us to expand our offerings with proven, physician-directed hair restoration technology that aligns with our mission of helping patients feel confident and whole—inside and out.”

RSVP: Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance as space is limited. To RSVP, visit https://elevateyoudayton.com/hair-restoration-rsvp/?utm_source=pop-up

About Elevate You Wellness & Aesthetics

Elevate You Wellness & Aesthetics is a premier wellness and aesthetics destination in Dayton, Ohio, dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best through personalized, science-based care. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services including injectables, laser treatments, IV therapy, hormone optimization, and now advanced hair restoration with GetHairMD™. Led by Dr. Justin Arambasick, Elevate You provides individualized treatment plans designed to restore confidence, enhance natural beauty, and promote overall well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.