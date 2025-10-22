Andrea M. Doyle MD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics Announces Grand Opening Celebration in West Warwick RI

An Evening of Elegance Celebrating Beauty, Renewal, and 21 Years of Excellence

WEST WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea M. Doyle MD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is pleased to announce its Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Dr. Doyle and her team invite patients, community members, and local partners to join them for “An Evening of Elegance,” an opportunity to experience the revitalized space and celebrate Dr. Doyle’s 21 years of dedication to aesthetic artistry, innovation, and patient care.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, lite bites, and an evening of luxury featuring more than 9,500 dollars in prizes and giveaways, exclusive event-only savings, and signature swag bags. Attendees can tour the expanded practice, meet the team, and learn about the latest advancements in surgical and non surgical rejuvenation, including Ellacor, Vivace RF Microneedling, IPL and laser skin treatments, Ultherapy, and dermal fillers.

The celebration also introduces the practice’s refreshed branding and expanded services, including surgical facial rejuvenation and body contouring, which reflect Dr. Doyle’s continued commitment to aesthetic excellence and patient-centered care.

“This event is a heartfelt thank you to our patients and community,” said Dr. Andrea M. Doyle, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of the practice. “After 21 years in practice, we are excited to welcome everyone into our beautifully redesigned space where timeless results meet personalized, compassionate care.”

Attendees will meet Dr. Doyle and her expert team, hear insights from industry representatives, and be able to take advantage of exclusive promotions that will extend through the following week. These offers are ideal for early holiday gift card purchases and treatment packages.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP now to secure a spot and reserve an exclusive swag bag at https://www.amdplasticsurgery.com/evening-of-elegance-grand-opening-event/. To learn more about Andrea M. Doyle MD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and its full range of services, visit https://www.amdplasticsurgery.com/ or call 401-336-3770.

About Andrea M. Doyle MD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics

Andrea M. Doyle MD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics in West Warwick, RI, offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures that enhance natural beauty and confidence. The team provides expert care across breast and body contouring, facial rejuvenation, injectables, laser and energy based treatments, and medical-grade skincare in a serene and elegant setting.

