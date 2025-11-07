Submit Release
EnigmaFund VC launches Strategic Base Reserve DTF to support Coinbase's Base Chain Projects

Strategic Super Reserve launches the Strategic Base Reserve with USD $100,000 and allocates funds to their first cohort of Base assets.

Coinbase's Base chain is a burgeoning ecosystem filled with promising project and communities. As a previous part of one of the best performing Base projects, it's our privilege to be supporting them.”
— Enigma, GP of EnigmaFund, founder of SSR
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, BELIZE, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnigmaFund Venture Capital's Strategic Super Reserve has officially launched the Strategic Base Reserve DTF on Reserve Protocol.

Decentralized Token Folios are a selection of assets that represent the best of a chain, ranging from critical infrastructure protocols to memes. Unlike ETFs, DTFs are community-governed, on-chain, and require no KYC. By simply buying the $SBR token, anyone can gain exposure to the basket of assets.

Anyone interested in participating in community governance and benefits can lock $SSR tokens in the DTF.

To learn more and participate in the Strategic Base Reserve DTF, click here.

To kickstart the DTF, EnigmaFund has supplied $100,000 USDC from its own fund, and has begun the process of allocating the stables into premier projects on Coinbase's Base chain.

Initial assets include:

1. Aerodrome $AERO,
2. Definitive $EDGE,
3. Reserve Protocol $RSR,
4. Altcoinist $ALTT,
5. Zora $ZORA,
6. Toshi $TOSHI,
7. Strategic Super Reserve $SSR

The reserve takes a more conservative route, easing into the market, so as to take advantage of dollar-cost averaging into promising assets.
This methodology is expected to produce more stable results over time. Initially, just over 5% of the stables were allocated, and the Strategic Base Reserve anticipates a slightly more aggressive allocation from USDC into existing and new assets in the coming weeks and months.


About Strategic Super Reserve
The Strategic Super Reserve ($SSR) by EnigmaFund Venture Capital is a community-centric series of multichain DTFs (Decentralized Token Funds), initially launched on Solana and now available on Base Chain. We are dedicated to restoring liquidity and attention to great projects, builders, and communities.

Strategic Super Reserve One-Pager: https://docsend.com/view/nc6vsahs38xayyhy
Find out more here: https://linktr.ee/StrategicSuperReserve
Read about the launch: https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/enigmafund-venture-capital-launches-strategic-solana-reserve-1034851459

Khine Zin
EnigmaFund
+44 20 3290 1955
