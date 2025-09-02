Strategic Solana Reserve rebrands to Strategic Super Reserve and will launch a Base DTF funded by EnigmaFund

Strategic Super Reserve Strategic Super Reserve with Barron Trumpfeather

Embracing a multichain strategy, Strategic Solana Reserve by EngimaFund Venture Capital expands their profitable DTF to Coinbase's Base Chain.

This rebranding and expansion underscore our commitment to being a multichain supporter of innovative builders and communities regardless of which chain they are building on” — Enigma, Founder of SSR and EnigmaFund

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, BELIZE, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Super Reserve , today announced its rebranding from Strategic Solana Reserve to reflect a new multichain strategy aimed at supporting builders across various blockchain ecosystems.In the coming weeks, Strategic Super Reserve will launch on the Base chain, partnering initially with projects like Reserve Rights.This move builds on the project's successful Decentralized Token Folio (DTF) on Solana, which has already deployed 32% of its USDC holdings and achieved profitability despite recent market dips.Looking ahead, the Strategic Solana Reserve DTF strategy will transition to a full DTF, in which anyone can participate in Q4, enabling non-KYC participation to broaden accessibility.The Base launch is once again supported by EnigmaFund Venture Capital with inception capital, and will feature community governance, allowing holders to vote on investments.Notably, 50% of profits generated on Base will be directed toward onchain buys of $SSR, with funds locked for 36 months to ensure long-term stability and growth.Strategic Super Reserve is also exploring further expansions to the BNB Chain and Hyperliquid, with a focus on spotlighting emerging projects and driving ecosystem development.In addition, the team is developing stealth utilities, with the first entering alpha testing imminently and a public release slated for Q4. Fifty percent of revenues from these utilities will be allocated to funding DTFs across multiple chains."Self-funded from the start, we've defied skepticism by hitting all-time highs last week, and we're excited to continue delivering value to our community through strategic partnerships and transparent governance. Strategic Super Reserve remains dedicated to decentralized principles, empowering users with tools for sustainable growth in the evolving crypto landscape." said Enigma, the founder of the Strategic Super Reserve and EnigmaFund Venture Capital.About the Strategic Super ReserveStrategic Super Reserve is a multichain series of decentralized token folios (DTFs) and utilities focused restoring liquidity and attention to the best blockchain builders and communities.Originally launched on Solana, the project is expanding to foster innovation across chains while prioritizing community involvement and long-term value creation.The $SSR token is a community and governance token imbued with the lore of Barron TrumpFeather, the mascot chairman of the Strategic Super Reserve.For more information, visit www.strategic-super-reserve.com or follow us on X @StrategicSuperR.* You can track the Solana DTF wallet here: CGUzjEHcZWQKCG3hguxh3PHiNNyTJibxwS77rD3oxV63* See it on @SolanaTrackr: https://www.solanatracker.io/wallet/CGUzjEHcZWQKCG3hguxh3PHiNNyTJibxwS77rD3oxV63 * And on @indexy_xyz: https://indexy.xyz/index/824 The CA of $SSR: CGUzjEHcZWQKCG3hguxh3PHiNNyTJibxwS77rD3oxV63

